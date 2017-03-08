Champions League

Champions League: Bayern Munich rout Arsenal 5-1, Real Madrid hold off resolute Napoli to win 3-1

The Gunners collapsed in the second half while Sergio Ramos yet again showed why he is one of the best exponents of headers.

It was a case of déjà vu for the hapless Arsenal outfit, who endured another wretched night against a marauding Bayern Munich, capitulating to a 1-5 humiliation at the Emirates on Tuesday.

The Bavarian giants stormed into the quarter-finals with a 10-2 aggregate in the tie. The Gunners were marginally the better side in the first half and led through Theo Walcott’s strike.

However, any hopes of an improbable comeback from the first leg, where they had lost 1-5, were dashed around the hour mark. Defender Laurent Koscielny was sent off for shoving Robert Lewandowski in the box. The Pole stepped up to score the resulting penalty.

A nightmarish 15 minutes followed for Arsene Wenger’s side from there, much like the earlier meeting between the two teams. A Douglas Costa brace and goals from Arjen Robben and Arturo Vidal piled on the misery for Arsenal.

Walcott’s powerful strike certainly gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope, especially given how lackluster Bayern were in the first half. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, though, came out strongly in the second half and Lewandowski was culpable of missing a regulation chance from close range.

After consulting with the touchline official, the referee brandished a red card to Koscienly for denying Lewandowski a goalscoring opportunity. Arsenal surrendered meekly from there, and gifted two sloppy goals to Robben and Vidal. Costa’s first goal came through a curler from the edge of the box. The Brazilian added a second and his team’s fifth five minutes from time.

This is the seventh consecutive time the North London side have been dumped out of the Champions League at the round of 16, and have gone down to Bayern with a 1-5 scoreline in the last three of their meetings.

Real Madrid stage a comeback win

Defending champions Real Madrid also won with an identical scoreline from their first leg against Napoli, 3-1. The visitors were outplayed in the first half and were trailing at half-time.

The Italians were put in the lead through Dries Mertens’ strike. Two powerful headers in the space of seven minutes in the second half by Sergio Ramos turned the tide in Real’s favour. In the final minute, Alvaro Morata added a third confirming his side’s place in the last eight. The tie ended 6-2 in favour of Real on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post after rounding keeper Pepe Reina early in the first half. The Napoli attack kept prodding at the Real defence, which was cut open by Marek Hamsik’s incisive pass. The in-form Mertens made no mistake. Napoli nearly got the lead in the tie but the Belgian playmaker crisp shot only found the post.

Madrid, seeking inspiration were back on level terms through Ramos’ header from a Toni Kroos corner. The Spanish World Cup winner would repeat the feat minutes later although it was recorded as an own goal. Morata latched onto a rebound from Ronaldo’s shot to add gloss on the scoreline for Real.

Brief scores:

  • Arsenal 1 (Theo Walcott) lose to Bayern Munich 5 (Douglas Costa x 2, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal [Bayern progress with 10-2 aggregate]
  • Napoli 1 (Dries Mertens) lose to Real Madrid 3 (Sergio Ramos, Dries Mertens o.g, Alvaro Morata) [Real progress 6-2 on aggregate]
Sponsored Content 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

