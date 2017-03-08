international tennis

On Women's Day 2017, a tribute to Serena and Venus for leading women's tennis from the forefront

The Williams sisters have ensured that their presence in women's tennis goes beyond mere involvement.

Back in 2016, on the day before Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka were to play the women’s singles final in Indian Wells, the then tournament director of the event, Raymond Moore, created quite a controversy for himself.

Moore, who was interviewed on the eve of the final, went on to say, “You know, in my next life, when I come back, I want to be someone in the Women’s Tennis Association because they ride on the coattails of the men. They [women’s players] don’t make any decisions, and they are lucky. If I was a lady player, I’d go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were born because they have carried this sport. They really have.”

Moore’s verbal overstepping in an attempt to come off as glib cost him his standing – and position – within the global tennis community. But, the harsh reality is that women’s tennis, in spite of the denigration it has experienced and overcome, continues to be regarded as an adjunct to its male counterpart. Though, now it has been couched overtly, lest the discussion veers out of control for moderation.

The Venus and Serena Williams factor

Every Women’s Day, invariably, the women’s side of the game throws up a few customary names and a handful of anecdotes associated with them as a reminder of the acknowledgement of their contribution. This year, the retelling of such nostalgic description has been overseen by the Williams sisters, each of whom who has presented a divergent – yet – intersecting narrative to the tale of women’s tennis.

Though Serena Williams’ late withdrawal in Indian Wells has led to a reshuffling in the women’s draw, her decision to play again in the tournament in 2015 after having boycotted it for 14 years – even after two years – still sends off a powerful message. So does her sister, Venus’ decision to follow suit, ending a racially-motivated stand-off with inclusiveness.

Encompassing almost the length of the longevity of their careers, Venus and Serena Williams’s coming of age tennis story and their larger-than-life personalities is then gathered into a career – and life – defining nutshell, at the Indian Wells.

The handing of the baton

It has been nearly forty-four years since Billie Jean King, an audacious and self-styled revolutionary, established the WTA with the intention to end the gender-based disparity in the two sections of the game, and towards enabling women’s tennis on an equal footing with that of the men’s, especially on the monetary front. The US Open, the first to acknowledge her initiative, helped partly achieve her objective when it offered parity in its prize money to both its men’s and women’s singles champions, commencing at the 1973 edition of the tournament.

While the Australian and French Opens followed suit, in the succeeding years, Wimbledon, much-coveted as it is steeped in its traditions, had no qualms in remaining the sole exception to the equal prize money debate for the longest running time.

And, in a way, its continuance to hold on to its traditional ways was also indicative of the players being (inadvertently) remiss in having the tournament face up to its responsibilities.

For, in the decades since Jean King left the mainstream tennis arena, while there had been no stopping of the influx of women entering the tennis domain, rarely was there a voice raised as stridently as the American towards effective bridging of this detractive gap, between one Major and the others.

That is, all except for Jean King’s fellow countrywoman and the elder Williams sibling, who took it upon herself to address the imbalance before finally getting the point across to the All England Club that organises the tournament, which too started awarding an equal prize cheque in 2007. Coincidentally, Venus Williams won that year, defeating France’s Marion Bartoli in the final.

Bridging the past and the future

Aside of the prize money aspect, while most players still maintain a stoic silence on topics that move away from tennis into the social diaspora, the Williams sisters are leading from the forefront there as well.

Then, be it the 23-time Grand Slam champion making pointed references to the sexist connotations prevalent in the current global society, and repeatedly challenging and questioning them head-on. Or be it the seven-time Major winner diffusing worrisome remarks about her racial heritage with her subdued elegance, without letting it affect her on-court performance.

In that, the Williams’ are proving to be a bridge connecting tennis’ present and future to its seemingly long-lost past. Most specifically, to Althea Gibson, the player who changed the face of women’s tennis long before it could accept that it needed to be changed and in ways it hadn’t even considered modifying itself, extending beyond to just one special day in which to recount the absoluteness of its feel-good poignancy.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

