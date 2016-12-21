world of cricket

Hong Kong T20 blitz: How cricket fanatics are fighting to keep the sport alive in the territory

The participation of high profile international players has created a great buzz around cricket in Hong Kong.

Facebook/Hong Kong Cricket

On Sunday mornings, whatever the weather, a group of boys grab their bats and run out of their homes to go play cricket with ‘Imran Sir’. There’s no proper field in the neighborhood, so they play where they can find space. In this case, it’s a patch of land above a water tank that doubles up as a soccer field. There’s nothing unusual about this style of community cricket, except for one thing. They’re playing in a city that pays very little attention to the game: Hong Kong.

“That may be the case,” says Imran Idrees, originally from Pakistan, now a cricket coach in Hong Kong, “But for this group, (pointing to the ten boys doing batting drills) it’s in their blood.” We inherit our love for cricket,” Idrees adds.

And so, it’s fallen on a group of cricket fanatics in Hong Kong – children, parents, coaches, players and team owners – most of them South Asian, to fight a desperate battle to keep cricket alive in the territory.

Though the first recorded cricket match was played in the colony in the 1840s, cricket has never been Hong Kong’s game. There are only 800 registered players in the densely populated city of 7 million and almost all the players are South Asian, British or Australian.

“It’s a bit of an unknown,” says Tim Cutler, the 34-year-old Australia born CEO of Cricket Hong Kong. “It has a long history of being known as an expat sport.”

The Chinese haven’t taken to it, preferring to concentrate on the globally popular sports of football and rugby instead. Locals are so befuddled by the sport, the official website of Hong Kong Cricket has a ‘What is Cricket’ section with a handy video explaining, among other things, the 11 different ways to get a batsman out. To the locals, it’s just too complicated.

“It wont be, if we expose them to it,” says Urvashi Sethi Sodhi, one of the forces behind the T20 Blitz, a Hong Kong cricket league, the second edition of which starts on March 8. Its five teams boast of an impressive roster of overseas players for such a young tournament. Pakistani heavyweight Shahid Afridi and England fast bowler Tymal Mills will play for the Kowloon Cantons franchise part owned by Sodhi – and eight other women and a man. The owners of all five franchises are South Asian.

The participation of high profile international players has created a great buzz around the sport in Hong Kong. The challenge however, will be to pack the stadiums. Sodhi admits the audience numbers ‘were in the hundreds’ last year though online viewership was much higher. The tournament is hoping to draw greater numbers this year. This would be a lot easier and a lot more lucrative if the local Chinese community was excited about it. Even better, if they played it.

A big obstacle is accessibility. Space is a premium plus the topography of the island means there simply aren’t enough fields. There is just one ground approved by the International Cricket Council for international tournaments.

“In India or Australia, people are playing cricket all around and it’s easy to join a team. Here you don’t see kids playing it. You have to seek it out,” says Cutler who isn’t waiting around for locals to come to cricket grounds. He’s taking cricket to them instead. Last year, he introduced a fast track Junior Sixes cricket program in a dozen local Chinese schools and says the response has been terrific.

The Junior Sixes is an offshoot of the Hong Kong Sixes – a popular cricket tournament that returns to the territory this year after a four year gap. Like the T20 Blitz, it’s a simplified, short and fast version of cricket which new audiences should find easier to understand than the traditional format of the game.

Chalo, chalo, lets play,” shouts Imran Sir to his group of boys as he resumes his training session. But there’s one more thing, he has to say before I lose him to the makeshift pitch again. “In South Asia, parents think their kids can have a great future playing cricket because they’ve had role models in an Imran Khan or Sachin Tendulkar. There are no sports heroes here for kids to look up to.”

What Hong Kong does have – despite the lack of facilities, scant Chinese interest and a step sport status compared to other sports – is an impressive national cricket team. The men’s team currently stands at number 14 in world T20 rankings making it Hong Kong’s highest ranking major sports team internationally.

“The quality is extremely good for the number of people that play it, it,” says Sodhi, whose son is in the national squad, a pool of 25 players that feeds Hong Kong’s national team.

“It’s a small community but a proud community,” says Cutler of cricket in Hong Kong. “If we could get more of the locals to join us, it could really bring the territory together over a common love.”

Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.