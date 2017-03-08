India vs Australia 2017

Virat Kohli has started the fire. Now can the ice-cool Steve Smith put it out?

The Australian captain’s youthful exterior is a notable exception to archetypal hardened images of previous Aussie skippers.

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

The second Test between Australia and India was an unforgettable contest. From an Australian perspective, it was arguably the best Test they have been part of – start to finish – since Cape Town in 2014. Since then, for whatever reason, Australia has featured in mostly laborious one-sided fixtures.

Despite those feel good sentiments, Australia will have a bitter aftertaste due to grasping several chances to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and conjure perhaps the unlikeliest upset in their long proud history.

Instead, the series is level at its midpoint despite Australia bowling almost flawlessly marked by historical performances from Stephen O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazelwood at various junctures in the opening two Tests.

A seismic shift of momentum

Adding to the sudden seismic shift of momentum, Australia will have to cope with the suffocating scrutiny likely to follow their every move in the aftermath of a dramatic and fiery second Test, where there is a nasty feud developing between the two hot-headed teams.

Simmering tensions between the teams boiled over on several occasions during the Test and reared when Australian captain Steve Smith looked towards the dressing room late on day four when contemplating a DRS in a self-confessed “brain fade”. Peter Handscomb, his batting partner, has taken the hit, declaring he was to blame for urging Smith to sought opinion from the dressing room.

Numerous former Indian captains have weighed in and believe the Australian captain should be sanctioned, while Australian cricket figures are, inevitably, less forthright but concede Smith’s actions were mystifying.

In a provocative press conference after the Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli accused Australia of using dressing room guidance several times during the Test but stopped short of calling it ”’cheating” –although one can read between the lines.

Relations have not been this bad between the powerhouse nations in almost a decade. Parallels have already been made to the ugly aftermath of the infamous 2008 SCG Test, where the “Monkeygate” scandal overshadowed a highly competitive series.

Smith is almost surely set to be punished – most likely a fine – but will be thrown into the ringer as bedlam inevitably ensues. There is little excuse one can plausibly make for Smith except that with the Test slipping away – a match Australia had the upper hand for the most part – he was bewildered that Australia’s dreams were suddenly unravelling amid the hostile surrounds.

Can Smith fight Kohli’s fire?

Like everyone else, notably his ecstatic opposite number, Smith knew his wicket meant Australia’s chances of consecutive memorable victories in India – something even the great McGrath/Warne teams were unable to achieve – were essentially over.

Smith has publically apologised for his actions, which on face value seem out of character for the composed baby faced batsman. Marked by his flowing blonde locks and playful grin, the 27-year-old has a youthful exterior in a notable juxtaposition to archetypal hardened images of Australian skippers in the Border/Waugh/Ponting mould.

Truth be told, the youthfulness deceives because Smith is innately ruthless and uncompromising. In many ways, a template for his captaincy arc is Allan Border, who doggedly guided the team out of the doldrums in the mid-1980s through sheer willpower.

Smith isn’t Ponting. He’s Border

Like Border, who had the moniker “Captain Grumpy” during the dark days of Aussie cricket, Smith finds it difficult to shield his emotions even though he’s been better at hiding his visible disgust when things go awry. In recent times, Smith has talked about the virtue of strong body language and setting the right example in the field for his young team, who he is trying to mould into his image.

After the shambles of Hobart last November, where Australia had embarrassingly suffered their fifth straight Test loss, Smith has superbly put a defining stamp on the team, preaching strong culture in a desperate effort to safeguard his captaincy and ensure Australia does not spiral into the abyss.

In Pune, arguably Australia’s best victory since the revered tour of the West Indies in 1995, Smith doggedly led from the front in a striking manner reminiscent of Border and Waugh. You feel the daunting challenge of tackling India in their tricky terrain spurred him to greater heights, the type of rarefied realm reserved for the absolute all-timers which Smith is quickly becoming.

However, expectedly, there are going to be some speedbumps during Smith’s journey to take Australia back to the promised land. Bengaluru was undoubtedly a setback with Australia suffering an almighty collapse to let the initiative slip coupled with Smith embroiled in controversy and unable to contain his emotions after being repeatedly pricked by Kohli et al.

Fighting fire with ice

Amid the hysteria, Kohli, ever pugnacious, has been whipping his team and fans into a frenzy in a desperate bid to shake off India’s surprising stupor – perhaps the result of fatigue after an exhausting schedule. Perhaps in an effort to rattle his opposite number, Kohli’s comments at his counterpart were laced with explosive powder – which was quite jarring in an era where political correctness normally proliferates.

It is perhaps part of an Indian game plan to unnerve Smith, who doubles as the team’s leader and best batsman magnified by brilliant Australian opener David Warner being totally befuddled by his tormentor Ravichandran Ashwin. India knows if Smith loses his cool and his concentration wavers, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is almost surely theirs.

Pragmatic and savvy, Smith will learn from this and no doubt receive some words of wisdom from his coach Darren Lehmann. Watching Australia disintegrate and seeing his own credibility questioned, Smith has been backed into a corner and will need to lick his wounds in time for the pivotal third Test starting on March 16.

The rest of the series, which has now had a fuse lit underneath it, shapes as an intriguing challenge both on-and-off the field for Australia. The reverberating hubbub during the upcoming week will be nothing like Smith and his players have ever experienced before.

It looms as a major litmus test in Smith’s fledgling captaincy reign.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.