Barcelona become first team in Champions League history to overturn four goal deficit, beat PSG 6-1

Barcelona stunned all onlookers and the footballing world when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at the Camp Nou to win 6-5 on aggregate and qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

No team in European history had overturned a 4-0 scoreline before. Neither had the Champions League witnessed a club come back from four goals down to win a two legged knockout tie. The previous record was held by Deportivo La Coruna who had beaten AC Milan 4-0 after trailing 4-1 from the first leg in the 2003-’04 edition of the competition.

Luis Suarez put the Blaugrana on their way by sneaking in behind the PSG defence and nodding the home side in front. Barcelona probed and got their second five minutes from half-time as Andres Iniesta’s backheel across the six-yard box was sliced into his own net by Layvin Kurzawa.

As the second half got underway, the referee awarded the home team the first of two very contentious penalties as Thomas Meunier lost his footing in his own penalty box only for Neymar to trip over him to earn a spot-kick which Lionel Messi converted without hesitation.

PSG had their moments as Edinson Cavani hit the woodwork but the Uruguayan striker got his goal when he lashed a ball high into Marc Andre Ter-Stegen’s net to leave Barcelona needing six goals to progress. The visitors had other, clear-cut chances to finish off the tie as the home team’s high-line invited them on the counter.

With three minutes of regulation time to go, Neymar curled in a brilliant free-kick followed by a penalty as Luis Suarez went down under a challenge by Marquinhos. This time, it was Neymar who stepped up and converted the penalty as time was running out for the home team to find that elusive sixth goal.

A famous turnaround was complete as Sergi Roberto scored with the last kick of the game, the full-back getting his foot to a lofted ball by Neymar and poking it beyond Kevin Trapp to raise the roof at the Camp Nou.

Aubameyang hat-trick powers Dortmund

As it turned out, Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways after a 1-0 loss in the first leg against Benfica as three goals from their ace striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic’s first Champions League ensured that they won the tie 4-1.

The German side got off to a fast start as their Gabonese striker found himself unmarked at a corner and made no mistake in giving the home team the lead within five minutes.

Pulisic then produced a delightful chip to give Dortmund the lead in the tie. Aubameyang then converted Schmelzer’s low cross across goal to get his second and wrapped up the tie in the 85th minute when he latched onto Eric Durm’s pass to get his hat-trick and the match-ball as Benfica failed to score on the night.

Brief Scores:

Barcelona 6 (Luis Suarez, Laywin Kurzawa own goal, Lionel Messi penalty, Neymar X 2, 1 penalty, Sergi Roberto) beat PSG 1 (Edinson Cavani)

Barcelona progress 6-5 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang X 3, Christian Pulisic) beat Benfica 0

Borussia Dortmund win 4-1 on aggregate.