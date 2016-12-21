Champions League

Barcelona become first team in Champions League history to overturn four goal deficit, beat PSG 6-1

On a night of many goals, Borussia Dortmund also booked their passage through to the next round by beating Benfica 4-0 at home.

Barcelona stunned all onlookers and the footballing world when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at the Camp Nou to win 6-5 on aggregate and qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

No team in European history had overturned a 4-0 scoreline before. Neither had the Champions League witnessed a club come back from four goals down to win a two legged knockout tie. The previous record was held by Deportivo La Coruna who had beaten AC Milan 4-0 after trailing 4-1 from the first leg in the 2003-’04 edition of the competition.

Luis Suarez put the Blaugrana on their way by sneaking in behind the PSG defence and nodding the home side in front. Barcelona probed and got their second five minutes from half-time as Andres Iniesta’s backheel across the six-yard box was sliced into his own net by Layvin Kurzawa.

As the second half got underway, the referee awarded the home team the first of two very contentious penalties as Thomas Meunier lost his footing in his own penalty box only for Neymar to trip over him to earn a spot-kick which Lionel Messi converted without hesitation.

PSG had their moments as Edinson Cavani hit the woodwork but the Uruguayan striker got his goal when he lashed a ball high into Marc Andre Ter-Stegen’s net to leave Barcelona needing six goals to progress. The visitors had other, clear-cut chances to finish off the tie as the home team’s high-line invited them on the counter.

With three minutes of regulation time to go, Neymar curled in a brilliant free-kick followed by a penalty as Luis Suarez went down under a challenge by Marquinhos. This time, it was Neymar who stepped up and converted the penalty as time was running out for the home team to find that elusive sixth goal.

A famous turnaround was complete as Sergi Roberto scored with the last kick of the game, the full-back getting his foot to a lofted ball by Neymar and poking it beyond Kevin Trapp to raise the roof at the Camp Nou.

Aubameyang hat-trick powers Dortmund

As it turned out, Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways after a 1-0 loss in the first leg against Benfica as three goals from their ace striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic’s first Champions League ensured that they won the tie 4-1.

The German side got off to a fast start as their Gabonese striker found himself unmarked at a corner and made no mistake in giving the home team the lead within five minutes.

Pulisic then produced a delightful chip to give Dortmund the lead in the tie. Aubameyang then converted Schmelzer’s low cross across goal to get his second and wrapped up the tie in the 85th minute when he latched onto Eric Durm’s pass to get his hat-trick and the match-ball as Benfica failed to score on the night.

Brief Scores:

Barcelona 6 (Luis Suarez, Laywin Kurzawa own goal, Lionel Messi penalty, Neymar X 2, 1 penalty, Sergi Roberto) beat PSG 1 (Edinson Cavani)

Barcelona progress 6-5 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang X 3, Christian Pulisic) beat Benfica 0

Borussia Dortmund win 4-1 on aggregate.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

