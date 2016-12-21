international football

On an unforgettable night, Barcelona pulls off biggest comeback in Champions League history

The game began with PSG in charge, but Barcelona turned in a magical performance to win 6-1 and enter the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Alia iacta est. This then was a slightly disheartening sight - one that did not belong at the Nou Camp, a global institution of footballing delight, one built on the precise science of triangulation, and, in the Guardiola era, on possession, pressing and positioning, but the Catalans needed to complete a rearguard action to fulfill a desperate and impossible achievement, and resist another brutal assessment at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The hosts commenced with an audacity befitting Barcelona - Kevin Trapp punching, without much coordination and intent, and flapping at the ball for Enrique’s XI to offer that moment of renaissance against the nouveau riche Parisiens, forever yearning for that moment of continental glory beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Barcelona played with brutal pressing, both scintillating and suffocating, almost ridiculing Munich’s supreme strangulation strategies in Europe. They - Enrique, MSN, and the ever-nascent Catalan nation - still belonged to the european establishment, notwithstanding the fading powers of their coach and the South American trident.

But for all the irksome apprehension - Enrique’s resignation, Andres Iniesta’s demise, Barcelona’s feeble back line - the Catalans did mount an all-encompassing assault of D-Day proportions - apocalyptic, and with the desired outcome, even if so implausible with a few minutes remaining. There was Neymar Junior. And again Neymar, and then Sergio Roberto, all in the space of seven minutes in an ending of biblical, and from Barcelona’s point of view, delirious, proportions.

PSG’s back-firing strategy

In football, there is a simple truth - possession always offers the possibility of goals - it is a dogma that Barcelona have long adhered to, but one that Unai Emery, ever-looking the Basque dracula, refuted, with a defensive line so deep that it reeked of silly idiocy in thwarting a potent forward line. It was - whisper it - suicidal.

Cue the second half. For the briefest of moments, PSG ventured into the opponent’s half, with the dread of a six-year old at his/her first school day. Emery had ordered a different approach, but Barcelona were awarded a freak penalty, the outcome of Neymar’s tumble over Thomas Meunier’s head. At best, again - ask Arsenal - the official’s verdict was dubious.

But, PSG applied a trusted and tested method of failure - sit back and absorb the pressure, without success, and without the prospect of containing a rampant and accomplished Barcelona, and when all hope had faded, when the world seemed on the edge of an abyss with resurrection utopian for PSG, up popped Edison Cavani, perpetually the Dirk Kuyt of international football, a merchant of cheap goals, forever failing in crunch games, with a key goal.

In the 51st minute, Cavani did what he tends to do, fluff a major opportunity by striking the woodwork, and when everyone had forsaken him, he reversed footballing logic. With a candid and unwavering self-confidence, almost exclaiming, pressed between his lips, ‘Where is Zlatan?’ he dispatched a strike with aplomb and a destiny beyond question.

And so, back in Doha, that hub of glass and steel, a helluva celebration in the West Bay ensued, because, here was the footballing dominion the Qatari craved for in the form of an unlikely, lanky Uruguayan striker, whom they had treated, at times, with much disdain. After all, Zlatan had been their talismanic obsession, their ultimate refuge in barren times of PSG-stagnation, their uber-star, elevated above everyone else.

And then, it all changed. Paris became a tragic parody and not even Cavani, the bright spark in PSG’s season, saved the Parisians. PSG froze - where was the XI from the Parc des Princes, who had so dominated Barcelona? The ebullient Di Maria? The electric Draxler? The application of a game plan? The menial fortitude? They were not present and, collectively, PSG capitulated.

The man of the match - Deniz Aytekin?

For all of the superlatives for Barcelona - astonishing, astounding and, for the millennials among us, amazeballs - the protagonist in this Champions League’s round of sixteen second leg was not the excellent Neymar, the princeling in the shadow of Messi, but an internet entrepreneur from Oberasbach, Bavaria, Germany.

The referee Deniz Aytekin had a defining impact on a match that will, in the annals of football history, be anoted as the zenith of turnarounds - Aytekin’s awarding of two controversial penalties will become a mere footnote amid the brouhaha over Barcelona.

First, in the 50th minute, Thomas Meunier stumbled, and stumbled, his body position all wrong, and Neymar, with the cunning of Baldrick, ran into the Belgian full-back. Then, in injury time, with PSG’s advantage shrinking, Suarez’s semi-schwalbe - drawing contact, but not eliciting conclusive fauling - provided Barcelona with another penalty. The decisions were peculiar and offered Barcelona, who need but a spark to play transcendent football, a path to success.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.