Champions League

Three goals, seven minutes: A play-by-play of Barcelona’s incredible comeback against PSG

At the 85-minute mark, Barcelona trailed 4-5 and had already conceded an away goal.

For once, all adjectives fall short.

On one of the greatest nights the Champions League has ever seen, an old, familiar giant resoundingly told the world that all talk about its death was premature. Barcelona came in against Paris Saint-Germain at the cauldron that is the Camp Nou on Wednesday nursing a 0-4 deficit. When the whistle went 95 minutes later, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and the rest whooped and celebrated. The score on the night was 6-1 and the aggregate 6-5.

The first team ever to overturn a 0-4 deficit. If anyone could do it, it was Barcelona. But scores seldom say it all. They were on the verge of breaking the door open after Luis Suarez, a Layvin Kurzawa own goal and a Lionel Messi penalty put them 3-0 up after 50 minutes. And then...

The prelude: Edinson Cavani

62’: The ball comes in from the top. Barcelona’s defence is late, Ivan Rakitic is even later on it. But not Layvin Kurzawa. He knocks it down. The figure of Edinzon Cavani looms large. He swoops in. Barcelona’s players haven’t marked him. He takes it on the volley. Smashes it past the goalkeeper. He wheels away to his right. After conceding three goals, Paris Saint-Germain are living the dream again. The vital away goal. 3-1 to Barcelona, 3-5 on aggregate to PSG who have the away goal.

The Catalan giants are stunned. The enormity of the task is suddenly clear. Three goals in the next 30 minutes. Cavani almost scores again two minutes later, but Ter Stegen stops it. Lionel Messi delivers a free-kick in the 73rd minute but it is cleared. The minutes are ticking by. The Camp Nou, which was heaving a few minutes back, is quiet, silent, tense. Things are becoming flatter. The clock ticks over the 80-minute mark. Football writers are already sharpening their pens. The end of Barcelona.

The saviour: Neymar

88’: The Brazilian wonder-kid is brought down in front of the box. The free-kick is called. Neymar steps up from 30 yards. What follows is both beautiful and brutal. Free-kicks can seldom be better placed. It swerves deliciously and bends. The PSG goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp, remains standing. He remains standing even when the ball swerves past him to crash into the top left-hand corner. A thing of utter beauty and rightfully coming from Neymar. Another goal for Barcelona. But is it too late? They trail 4-5 with PSG having the away goal.

The believer: Neymar

90’: The Blaugrana have never stopped believing. Or surging forward. Camp Nou is hoping against hope. Luis Suarez is in the box but he receives a touch from Marquinhos and falls. A little too easily, perhaps? But the referees don’t think so. The penalty is given.

Only one man can take it. No, not Lionel Messi. The man who has led Barcelona from the trenches today. Neymar, it will be. His face is a picture of intense concentration. The nerves are flying inside. He moves to the left and begins a steady jog. He pauses for a milisecond and lifts his right boot. The goalkeeper dives to his left. Neymar places it expertly to his right. The empty goal and the ball goes in. There is hardly any celebration. He picks up the ball, points to the supporters and runs back. The believer. It is on. It is on.

The winner: Sergi Roberto

95’: Desperation. Five minutes of extra time are running out. Barcelona are close, they can see the victory line but so can PSG and their victory is guaranteed, thanks to that Cavani stunner. Barcelona put more balls into the box, but can’t break through. Lionel Messi takes a free-kick, their goalkeeper runs up as well, but to no avail. Then another free-kick. Well outside the box. The clock is past the 94-minute mark. It is all or nothing now.

Neymar takes the free-kick. Puts in a lilting, slow long-ball over the PSG defence. Roberto, who had the worst night of his life in Paris two weeks ago, gets a chance at redemption. He times his run perfectly. Gets on to the ball at just the right time. Desperately lunges his right foot out. The ball hits his outstretched boot. It careens over the keeper and in one beautiful arc, enters the goal.

The Camp Nou shakes. Barcelona shake. There is bedlam everywhere. Craziness. Chaos. Lionel Messi celebrates with the fans. PSG don’t know what hit them. The greatest ever comeback in Champions League history. Three goals scored in seven minutes. How can they do it? How does anyone do it? But they can. Barcelona can.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.