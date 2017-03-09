Badminton

Going backwards: Why is former World No 3 Kidambi Srikanth stuck in reverse gear?

After a shocking loss to Chinese qualifier Zhao Junpeng 19-21, 21-19, 12-21 at the All England Championship, Srikanth seems to be missing a trick.

Reuters

March 28, 2014: “Srikanth was very good. In recent times, he is undoubtedly the most complete player I have seen. He will go a long way if he continues to play this way,” said badminton legend Lin Dan after Kidambi Srikanth beat him in the China Open.

March 9, 2017: Srikanth loses to Chinese qualifier Zhao Junpeng in the first round of the All England Championship.

It is now apparent that Srikanth hasn’t continued to play in the same way. Rather, he seems to be stuck, unable to move forward... unable to evolve.

On Wednesday, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu progressed to round two of the All England Championship. Their wins in the early rounds don’t surprise us anymore. In fact, it is a given. But with Srikanth, lately, you never quite know. With the added experience of playing on the tour for a while, the young shuttler should have been getting better but instead, his inconsistency is pulling him down just when he should have been primed to burst into the higher ranks with the sort of permanency that Saina and Sindhu have exhibited.

Rewind to the Olympics in 2016, Srikanth pushed Lin Dan all the way in the quarter-finals — the final game alone stretched to over 30 minutes before the Chinese player won through 21-6, 11-21, 21-18. The fight shown by Srikanth — after he was schooled in the first game — convinced many of his potential. But now, it seems like that loss hit him much harder than anyone realised.

To illustrate the point: just look at the difference between Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the Olympics, and Srikanth since that tournament. While the former seems to be brimming with belief, Srikanth seems to be quietly battling his inner demons.

Stuck in Rio?

After Rio, Srikanth competed in Japan Open where he lost in the quarter-finals to Germany’s Marc Zwiebler. However, he injured himself in Japan and at the Korea Super Series in September, he aggravated the stress fracture during his round-of-32 clash against Wong Wing Ki Vincent, which he lost 10-21, 24-22, 17-21.

As a result, the 24-year-old missed the rest of the season due to which he dropped in rankings as well. He was out of action for more than three months and returned to the court only during the Syed Modi International Championship where he was the defending champion. He made a splendid run at the tournament before losing in the semi-finals to compatriot Sai Praneeth B 21-15, 10-21, 17-21.

Buoyed by the performance, Srikanth approached the German Open with renewed confidence and in his first international match in five months, he beat Slovenia’s Alen Roj 21-4, 21-11. He beat Japan’s Yusuke Onodera as well but then fell to World No 5 Chen Long of China 19-21, 20-22 in the round-of-16 tie.

However, as his latest loss in London shows, Srikanth’s has still not rediscovered his best rhythm on court. When in form, Srikanth torments opponents with his agility and speed, but right now he seems to be searching for answers, rather than winners on court.

In June 2015, he was the World No 3 and in the latest rankings published last week, he fell to the No 29 spot. A bad ranking means the chance of running into higher-ranked opponents increases and unless he starts winning titles, the ranking isn’t going to get better either. It is a strange quandary he finds himself in. He looks to be fit and injury-free now and it’s time to get the confidence up as well.

At 22, he was in among the top three in the world and some say that things might have seemed like they were a bit too easy at that point. But the consistency of the greats has eluded him. Nehwal and Sindhu took longer to break into the top-10 but once they did, they showed that they were there to stay. They usually go deep in the draw and that is a true sign of how far they’ve come.

However, for Srikanth the fall from the top has been swift and it might have planted a few doubts in his mind. Opponents don’t see him as a consistent threat yet and that should worry national coach Pullela Gopichand too.

Srikanth has the pedigree to beat the best but sometimes you get stuck in a rut. This is exactly where Gopichand would need to step in and help his ward along. Sometimes, all you need is a little push.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.