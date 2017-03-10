BCCI withdraw complaint over DRS issue as CEO Rahul Johri meets with Australian counterpart

The Board of Control for Cricket in India late on Thursday withdrew its complaint to the International Cricket Council over the DRS review controversy involving Australia skipper Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb during the second Test in Bengaluru.

The compromise was reached after CEOs of both Boards, BCCI’s Rahul Johri and Cricket Australia’s James Sutherland met in Mumbai on Thursday.

The two Boards later issued a joint statement, raising the need to restore focus on the series. “The BCCI and CA have resolved to restore focus on the ongoing series amidst the increased attention towards issues which have emanated during the course of the 2nd Test match in Bangalore,” the joint statement read.

“Subsequently, BCCI will withdraw the complaint filed with ICC with an expectation that the two captains will meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series, in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries.

Johri and Sutherland are said to have had a lengthy discussion on the matter before reaching a compromise to douse the tensions that erupted after India skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match press conference accused Smith and his team had sought inputs from the dressing room, while deliberating whether to ask for a review.

Both Smith and Handscomb later even admitted to have looked towards the dressing. The CA, however, had refuted claims of cheating by its players even as the BCCI sought the ICC’s intervention into the matter.

The tensions reached a peak on Thursday as the BCCI went ahead and filed an official complaint with the ICC.

“In discussing the relevant issues in depth, we have agreed that it is in the best interests of the game to put these differences aside and clear the way for the focus to be on the cricket, and the remaining matches of the series,” Sutherland said in the statement.

Johri to addressed the incident, but added that in the interest of the series, the matter should be laid to rest.

“India has always cherished a contest with Australia and over the years, the performances of both, the teams and the players, are testimony to the level of competitiveness that exists between these two teams. While having responded officially to one such incident which happened in the last Test, together, we believe that the focus of the teams and the joy they provide to the fans, should not be diluted and it is imperative to ensure that the rest of the series, which promises a great cricketing contest, not be compromised,” Johri said in the statement.