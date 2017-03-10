India vs Australia 2017

What message is the BCCI sending to Team India by withdrawing their complaint against Australia?

It could lead to resentfulness and a loss of morale within the Indian cricket team.

Cricketing relations between India and Australia are tumultuous but even by that benchmark, the last two days have been positively thrilling.

First, on Wednesday, Peter Handscomb kindled the fire by taking blame for Steve Smith’s “brain-fade” of looking at the dressing room for an indication of whether to review his leg-before-wicket decision on a thrilling fourth day in Bengaluru Test.

Then the two boards got involved. Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland described Virat Kohli’s post-match comments accusing Steve Smith of unfair play as “outrageous”. The Board of Control for Cricket in India responded a few hours later sticking by their captain and urging the International Cricket Council to take action.

But the ICC weren’t willing to take the bait and said, on the same day, that no action would be taken against either team. A furious BCCI on Thursday went on the warpath and filed an official complaint against Handscomb and Steve Smith. Initially, there did not seem to be any signs of rapprochement but Thursday night’s developments surprised everyone: The BCCI put out a statement saying they were withdrawing their complaint after the CEOs of the two boards had met. The statement basically urged both teams to forget the issues of the second Test and focus on the rest of the series.

BCCI’s flip-flops

In fact, this statement came out just hours after reports of the BCCI filing an official complaint. And the sheer timing of BCCI’s consequent back-down on many levels raises a few questions.

For one, are India’s players, including Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, really on board with this policy of rapprochement by the BCCI? It seems surprising because from the start the entire team has been united in roundly condemning the Australians and seeking further action. Virat Kohli kicked it off with an explosive press conference where he came close to calling the Australian team “cheats”.

Ravichandran Ashwin continued it by terming the incident like an “Under-10” game. And according to an unverified report in an Australian publication, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble were so enraged at the Indian captain’s DRS dismissal in India’s second innings that Kumble stormed into the umpires’ room for an explanation while a furious Kohli seemingly smashed a Gatorade bottle off a table.

While the veracity of the report remains questionable, one thing is clear: Kohli, Kumble and the rest of the Indian team are furious and in no mood to let bygones be bygones.

The issue needed better handling

In the beginning, the BCCI seemed like it was going along with the wishes of the team, responding to Cricket Australia’s CEO statement by firmly backing their captain and then going ahead and filing an official complaint with the ICC.

But their subsequent decision to call off the complaint, in a matter of hours, seems strange considering the pent-up anger within the Indian camp. One can only hope that the Indian team have approved of this decision because if they haven’t: it does not bode well.

Ideally the BCCI should have tried to defuse the tension and reassured the players by telling them that they had their backs. The board could have told the team to keep its focus on the field and not to worry about the incidents off the field, assuring them that they would get justice in the boardroom battles. But, instead, what’s happened since is a plain and simple cop-out.

This could affect the Indian team’s morale in the series. If they were not taken in confidence about BCCI’s decision to withdraw the complaint, they are bound to be resentful and perceive it as a lack of support from their own cricket board. For any sporting team, this is not a good mindset to be in, for a team which is in the middle of a tough series, doubly so.

Back when the entire “Monkeygate” incident happened in the Sydney Test in 2008, the positions were reversed. It was Australia who felt hard done-by because in their opinion, the aggressor Harbhajan Singh had gotten off too easily. It was a wound which festered for years. In 2010, Andrew Symonds, the key figure in the entire fracas, hit out at Cricket Australia for “being intimidated” by the BCCI. Former Australian legend Allan Border, writing in his autobiography in 2014, commented that CA had hung Symonds “out to dry” and that indirectly led to the player’s eventual decline and international retirement.

Hopefully, something similar will not happen this time for India. A series needs to be won. The focus must remain only on that.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

