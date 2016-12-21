Football Players Association of India opposes player draft system in upcoming ISL season

The Football Players Association of India will oppose the use of a draft system in the upcoming Indian Super League season, it was decided during a meeting of the body on Friday.

In a statement issued by the players’ body, it was stated that most players want an option of signing directly for the club of their choice. “Players may be comfortable in their choice of clubs. They consider the city, fans, coach and management before choosing a club,” the statement read.

The meeting was attended by some of India’s most senior players including, national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lenny Rodrigues, Arata Izumi among others.

The statement was issued after a series of meetings and a survey conducted with most Indian players playing in I-League clubs, the statement stated.

The body has also asked for a minimum salary cap to be implemented on the lines of Major League Soccer in the United States and the A-League in Australia.

“Since its inception the players have asked for a minimum salary cap for the team as well as a minimum salary for an individual player. This should be enough to sustain a payer for the entire year if he does need to be called a fully professional player.

“If we go by examples in the MLS (USA) and A-League (Australia) where there are Salary Caps there is a Minimum Guaranteed Salary per player,” the statement read.

The players have also asked for the squad limit on the number of Indian players a club can sign in the ISL to be removed.

“Since season 1 of the league, the organizers have set a limit to the maximum number of Indians which a franchise can sign for a single ISL thus restricting employment of Indian footballers,” the statement read. “We suggest no squad limit or a much higher squad limit. If there is a maximum salary cap per team and the team management can fit in more players in that budget we do not see any point in restricting employment.”

The FPAI has also asked for more clarity on rules for the maximum length of the contract for the upcoming ISL season.

“These concerns are vital in the financial stability and security of players as well as employment for footballers in India. A better eco system for players will only attract more interest in football as a professional in our country and will contribute overall development of our football,” the statement concluded.