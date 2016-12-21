India vs Australia 2017

Didn't want India-Australia DRS controversy to linger, says COA member Diana Edulji

Edulji said BCCI's Committee of Administrators had discussed the issue with India coach Anil Kumble ahead of the Board's annual awards function in Bengaluru.

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP

Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji, on Friday, revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India withdrew their complaint as they did not want the decision review controversy to take away focus from India’s fine 75-run victory over Australia in the second Test in Bengaluru.

“The matter was discussed by the COA members in Bengaluru. We were in Bengaluru for the awards function where the matter was discussed with CEO Rahul Johri and coach Anil Kumble. Vikram (Limaye) joined us via video conference. We believe that for the best interest of the game, the series should go on without any hiccups,” Edulji said.

India skipper Virat Kohli, in his post-match presser had slammed Steve Smith and his side for trying to seek help from their dressing room while deliberating whether to call for a DRS. Smith had later admitted to making the mistake. The BCCI had lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council after Smith did not receive any punishment. They however, withdrew the complaint after Johri met with Australia chief executive James Sutherland in Mumbai on Thursday.

Edulji though said the Board wanted to stand firmly by its skipper even as the gloves came off after the Bengaluru Test. “Yes, we firmly stand by our captain Virat Kohli and that’s why the statement was issued supporting our captain. We have complete faith in our captain and it’s not the case that BCCI did not stand with the skipper,” Edulji added.

“We thought we have had a great Test match and no one wants the focus to be shifted from cricket,” Edulji said when asked if the BCCI could have pressed charges against Smith and teammate Peter Handscomb, who admitted to asking his skipper to look at the dressing room for instructions after being given out leg-before. “We are hopeful that before Virat and Smith go out for the toss in Ranchi, they will sit across the table and amicably sort out the differences,” Edulji added.

The report added that Sutherland requested Johri to withdraw the complaint, keeping in mind the cordial bilateral relations the two countries shared. “Sutherland had admitted that it was a mistake on part of Steve Smith but requested BCCI CEO to move on. He reminded him of how Cricket Australia has been a partner of BCCI over the years,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.

“He cited how both countries have benefited from the bilateral series. He said how Australian cricketers have always been released for IPL duties. The likes of David Warner, Shane Watson, Steve Smith have all been top draws in the cash-rich league,” the source added.

