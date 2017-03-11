International Cricket

Afghanistan’s world record T20I 10-match winning streak isn’t getting the attention it deserves

When will the ICC reward the team with more matches against the top nations?

AFP

One of the ways excellence in cricket (and in a lot of other sports) is measured is through streaks. There’s 16, a number known to all Indian fans, the number of Tests Australia had won in a row before they tripped up in that famous Test in Kolkata in 2001. More recently, there’s 19, the number of Test matches that India went unbeaten at home from February 2012 onward till Australia ended it in Pune.

There’s always a lot of hype and hoopla when a team sets a new unbeaten streak or one comes to an end. So hence, in that regard, it’s a little strange to see Afghanistan’s incredible little feat getting completely buried.

At Greater Noida on Friday, Afghanistan beat Ireland by 17 runs in the second Twenty20 International to win the series. But here’s where it gets more special: this was their 10th T20I in a row. Read that again, ten T20I wins in a row, dating back to March 2016. And yes, they merely extended the world record – the next best is eight wins in a row by England between May 2010 and Jan 2011.

An amazing record

For what it’s worth, it’s an astonishing record. It’s also disquieting to see how the wider cricket world hasn’t taken greater notice of this, for you can be sure that had India, Australia or even a South Africa had done something similar, it would be all over the news. Since Afghanistan are an Associate nation and not a Full Member, does their achievement not count?

Let’s break down Afghanistan’s streak further. Nine of their ten wins have come against fellow Associate nations. But it would be unfair to discount their achievement because of that – it was not their fault that they did not play the Full Members and besides, their players have put in some sparkling performances when the going has gone tough to deliver these hard-fought wins.

In fact, the first win in this streak came against the eventual world champions. Afghanistan only put up 123 in their last match at the World Twenty20 in Nagpur last year but defended it with gusto. West Indies fell short by six runs in a win for the ages for Afghanistan.

Play

Their next T20I arrived nine months later in a series against the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan’s bowlers gave them a tense 11-run win over UAE in the first T20I before Najibullah Zadran’s blinder of an innings (55 off 24 balls) helped them gun down a challenging target of 179 after which they went and swept the series in the third T20I.

Afghanistan on fire

At the Desert T20 Challenge in January where eight Associate teams took part, Afghanistan were on fire. Ireland, who should have been their toughest challenge, were simply brushed past in an emphatic five-wicket victory. Then they simply breezed through their opponents and crushed Ireland by 10 wickets again in the final to win the title.

Now, in their last two matches against Ireland at Noida, Afghanistan only seem to be getting better. They chased down 166 in just 18 overs in the first T20I of the series. Then, in the second T20I, leg-spinner Rashid Khan took five wickets in just two overs (the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in only two overs) to subject Ireland to yet another defeat.

This is serious form from Afghanistan and it begs one question: when do they get a chance to go against the big guns? This incredible streak is enough proof that they are ready to take on tougher competition. Yet in the last 12 months, apart from the T20Is, the only competition they have had against top-tier cricketing nations are ODI series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

That really isn’t enough anymore. Afghanistan have well and truly arrived on the big stage. If this 10-match winning streak isn’t enough to convince you, look closer home. Look at Rashid Khan. Look at Mohammad Nabi. Khan and Nabi caused a splash last month by being sold for huge sums for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League.

More than a decade ago, Kenya were the darlings of the cricket world after a shock semi-final finish at the 2003 World Cup. But it all went haywire for them – the International Cricket Council never gave them the push they needed and amidst match-fixing scandals and more controversy, Kenya simply faded away. Now they’re not even among the top five Associate nations.

For the sake of justice, the same can’t happen to Afghanistan. Come on, ICC, Afghanistan have gone and done more than what was required of them. Give them a chance to play against the big guns now.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.