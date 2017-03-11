Afghanistan’s world record T20I 10-match winning streak isn’t getting the attention it deserves

One of the ways excellence in cricket (and in a lot of other sports) is measured is through streaks. There’s 16, a number known to all Indian fans, the number of Tests Australia had won in a row before they tripped up in that famous Test in Kolkata in 2001. More recently, there’s 19, the number of Test matches that India went unbeaten at home from February 2012 onward till Australia ended it in Pune.

There’s always a lot of hype and hoopla when a team sets a new unbeaten streak or one comes to an end. So hence, in that regard, it’s a little strange to see Afghanistan’s incredible little feat getting completely buried.

At Greater Noida on Friday, Afghanistan beat Ireland by 17 runs in the second Twenty20 International to win the series. But here’s where it gets more special: this was their 10th T20I in a row. Read that again, ten T20I wins in a row, dating back to March 2016. And yes, they merely extended the world record – the next best is eight wins in a row by England between May 2010 and Jan 2011.

An amazing record

For what it’s worth, it’s an astonishing record. It’s also disquieting to see how the wider cricket world hasn’t taken greater notice of this, for you can be sure that had India, Australia or even a South Africa had done something similar, it would be all over the news. Since Afghanistan are an Associate nation and not a Full Member, does their achievement not count?

Let’s break down Afghanistan’s streak further. Nine of their ten wins have come against fellow Associate nations. But it would be unfair to discount their achievement because of that – it was not their fault that they did not play the Full Members and besides, their players have put in some sparkling performances when the going has gone tough to deliver these hard-fought wins.

In fact, the first win in this streak came against the eventual world champions. Afghanistan only put up 123 in their last match at the World Twenty20 in Nagpur last year but defended it with gusto. West Indies fell short by six runs in a win for the ages for Afghanistan.

Play

Their next T20I arrived nine months later in a series against the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan’s bowlers gave them a tense 11-run win over UAE in the first T20I before Najibullah Zadran’s blinder of an innings (55 off 24 balls) helped them gun down a challenging target of 179 after which they went and swept the series in the third T20I.

Afghanistan on fire

At the Desert T20 Challenge in January where eight Associate teams took part, Afghanistan were on fire. Ireland, who should have been their toughest challenge, were simply brushed past in an emphatic five-wicket victory. Then they simply breezed through their opponents and crushed Ireland by 10 wickets again in the final to win the title.

We thought you'd like to celebrate with @ACBofficials on claiming the #DesertT20 champions title! pic.twitter.com/A6fN5ud6zQ — Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 20, 2017

Now, in their last two matches against Ireland at Noida, Afghanistan only seem to be getting better. They chased down 166 in just 18 overs in the first T20I of the series. Then, in the second T20I, leg-spinner Rashid Khan took five wickets in just two overs (the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in only two overs) to subject Ireland to yet another defeat.

This is serious form from Afghanistan and it begs one question: when do they get a chance to go against the big guns? This incredible streak is enough proof that they are ready to take on tougher competition. Yet in the last 12 months, apart from the T20Is, the only competition they have had against top-tier cricketing nations are ODI series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

That really isn’t enough anymore. Afghanistan have well and truly arrived on the big stage. If this 10-match winning streak isn’t enough to convince you, look closer home. Look at Rashid Khan. Look at Mohammad Nabi. Khan and Nabi caused a splash last month by being sold for huge sums for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League.

More than a decade ago, Kenya were the darlings of the cricket world after a shock semi-final finish at the 2003 World Cup. But it all went haywire for them – the International Cricket Council never gave them the push they needed and amidst match-fixing scandals and more controversy, Kenya simply faded away. Now they’re not even among the top five Associate nations.

For the sake of justice, the same can’t happen to Afghanistan. Come on, ICC, Afghanistan have gone and done more than what was required of them. Give them a chance to play against the big guns now.