Talking points from Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan: Roca's lack of pragmatism plus efficient Bagan

A 0-0 draw had everything but goals as ten-man Bagan came away with a point from the Kanteerava.

The big game of this I-League round featured the defending champions Bengaluru FC, crown slipping from their hands, taking on fierce rivals Mohun Bagan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blues, who have had a stuttering campaign, were looking for victory to inch towards the top three and possible continental competition but were looking for only their second win since matchday three.

Mohun Bagan find themselves in an unique position, chasing both the AFC Cup and I-League titles, as with their rivals almost out of contention for the domestic crown, they are the only team to be doing so.

Bagan’s quest for a fifth national and a second I-League title had gone off the rails in their last two matches, first a 2-1 loss to Churchill Brothers cutting short their unbeaten streak in this season’s league followed by a last gasp equalizer that was required to hold basement club Mumbai FC to a 2-2 draw.

Albert Roca’s team have been awfully goal-shy this season, scoring only 18 goals in 13 seasons and with the visitors down to 10 men, were lucky not to have conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the games.

The home team made one change, Eugeneson Lyngdoh brought back in to the fold in place of Mandar Rao Dessai while Bagan benched Jeje Lalpekhlua and the injured Debjit Majumder for Darryl Duffy and Shilton Paul. Here are some talking points from the game:

  • Sanjoy Sen’s plan from the start was crystal clear. The Mariners were happy to cede possession in midfield, sit deep to thwart the Blues attacking threat in the final third and counter at will through captain Katsumi Yusa and Sony Norde. 
  • Speaking of which, Bengaluru’s problem has been the abject lack of goals and an obvious plan involving patient build-up play, without a back-up plan. Albert Roca wants his team to play with a fluidic, passing style, yet opposition teams have sat back and have been happy to absorb pressure without letting the Blues overwhelm them completely. Domination of possession has come at the expense of speed, and opposing teams have set up barricades. 
  • The first half hour passed by without much incident but was noticeable on the number of tackles flying in from both sides. Anas Edathodika, Lyngdoh and Sandesh Jhingan put in some crunching challenges on opposition players, almost hacking them down as the referee was hesitant in booking them. With the referee’s leniency, the number of tackles increased till the official penalised Nishu Kumar for blatantly yanking Katsumi Yusa’s shirt. Yet another I-League match, yet another poor officiating performance: something that the league administration seems hesitant to address.
  • Bengaluru’s midfield was bypassed with ease as Lyngdoh put in another disappointing performance as Lenny Rodrigues was anonymous once again. Cam Watson, sitting the deepest of the three, made the routine passes but didn’t really strive forward with the greatest of urgencies. For Roca’s system to work, his midfielders have to step up, something that has been missing all season. The Spaniard must be wishing for another Alvaro Rubio to fix his broken system.
  • Back to the referee again. With the second half just underway, Sunil Chhetri was brought down by Anas just as the home captain was free in the box. With just the keeper to beat, Chhetri had every right to be aggrieved and made his displeasure evidently clear as the referee once again shied away from taking a decision. It was not the first time however that the referee lost control of the game. The official’s desire to let the game flow is commendable but it cannot come at the expense of cynical fouls.
  • With just about 20 minutes to go, Subhashish Bose was sent off for a second yellow as he appeared to have stamped Udanta Singh. Bagan’s left-back has found a place in Stephen Constantine’s probables but cannot be assured of a place on the back of his recent performances. Sanjoy Sen was not deterred as he brought on Prabir Das and Jeje Lalpekhlua to try and engineer a win from the most unlikeliest of circumstances.
  • The biggest moment of the second half came as Yusa nodded in Norde’s free-kick as Arindam Bhattacharjya in the Bengaluru goal went down rather theatrically. The referee got this one wrong as well, opting to show Yusa a yellow instead of awarding Bagan the goal as replays appeared to show that the strike should have stood. Bagan had every right to be aggrieved while Bengaluru, who have been on the receiving end of many a refereeing blunder this season, benefitted from a poor decision for a change.
  • In the dying stages, Bengaluru had a chance to shoot but took ten touches inside the box without pulling the trigger. A pass-the-ball-into-the-net approach may have been inculcated by their Spanish manager but a lack of pragmatism and directness has hurt the Blues and their chances this season.
  • As the game ended 0-0, Bengaluru remained in fifth with 18 points from 13 games. With Aizawl way ahead with 30 points from 14 games, the realistic aim should be to finish in the top three. Bagan have 23 points with two games in hand on the leaders and can still catch up but their AFC commitments may hamper their title charge. The two teams will meet in the same venue on the 14th, to play their first AFC Cup group stage match. On the basis of this game, another drab affair is to be expected.
How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.