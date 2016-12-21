Indian Wells: Andy Murray knocked out in opener, Venus Williams pulls stunning win

The BNP Paribas Open has already claimed two of the top 10 seeds in men’s singles as World number one Andy Murray and French seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.
The top seeded Murray was sent packing in his opener, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil. This was the biggest win of 129th ranked player’s career, who sealed it on his fourth match point. Murray was twice up a break in the first set but ended up losing it 4-6 and the second in a tie-breaker.
This was 26-year-old Pospisil’s fourth career victory over a top-10 player and his first since 2014. For the World No 1, it was yet another disappointing performance at Indian Wells, where his best performance came as a runner-up in 2009.
Frenchman Tsonga also lost his opener 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4 by Italy’s Fabio Fognini. Fognini, ranked 43rd in the world, ended the his nine-match winning streak which included titles at in Rotterdam and Marseille.
Meanwhile third-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Italian Paolo Lorenzi, eighth seed Dominic Thiem beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-4 while Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka overcame 19th-seeded Ivo Karlovic 6-4, 6-3.
Venus survives, Kerber cruises
In the women’s singles, Venus Williams saved three match points as she notched a remarkable 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 win over Jelena Jankovic to book her spot in the third round.
With a bandaged right arm, she surrendered the first set in just 20 minutes and was down a break at 3-1 in the second. But she boucned back to break Jankovic twice, take a 5-4 lead in the second set and then broke in the 10th game to level at 5-5. Serving to save the match, Venus saved three match points to force the decider, which she raced away with.
Second seed Angelique Kerber had an easy foray into the third round with a simple 6-2, 6-1 victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic. Simona Halep, seeded four, cruised through her opener beating Croatian wild card Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1. Sixth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Sara Sorribes 6-3, 6-4 and ninth-seeded American Madison Keys claimed a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Colombian Mariana Duque on her comeback.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.