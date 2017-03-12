international tennis

As his Indian Wells loss showed, Andy Murray's biggest rival is his own inconsistency

This was to be Andy Murray’s best shot at winning the elusive Indian Wells title, but he lost his opener to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

Reuters

Runner-up at Doha, losing to World No 2 Novak Djokovic in the final.

Fourth-round loss at Australian open, losing to then World No 49 Mischa Zverev.

Champion at Dubai Open.

Opening-round exit at Indian Wells, losing to the 129th-ranked Vasek Pospisil.

Andy Murray’s start to his first full season as World No 1 can almost be seen as a microcosm of his career so far – tough finals, a big trophy, early losses, and erratic performances.

Indian Wells’ top seed Murray’s loss on Saturday to Canadian qualifier Pospisil, who ousted him 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in the opening round, just accentuated this inconsistency – a stark contrast from his record run in the latter half of 2016 that saw him ascend to No 1, but a far more regular feature in the 29-year-old’s career graph, especially in major tournaments.

The BNP Paribas Open is not called ‘the fifth Slam’ without reason. It’s a Masters 1000 tournament but it is so much more, with the quality of tennis and quantity of players. It is a trophy all top players vie for, often missing other tourneys in preparation.

This edition was to be Andy Murray’s best shot at winning the elusive Indian Wells crown, a title he is yet to win. His biggest rivals – three of the erstwhile Big Four – are all locked in one quarter, with Stan Wawrinka the only other top seed in his half of the draw. Add to that his title-winning run at Dubai, which included a stunning fightback which included a 31-minute tiebreaker and 11 saved match points which saw him prevail over Philipp Kohlschreiber, and the optimism that he could clinch the title wasn’t unfounded.

With such favourable conditions, most expected him to not only reach the semifinals, but go all the way and better his best performance here – a runner-up finish to Rafael Nadal back in 2009.

But as tennis has shown in the less than three months of 2017, the game is uncertain if nothing. Once again, Murray stumbled, this time at the opening hurdle. His loss to Pospisil shows that there are several more kinks left to iron out in the World No 1’s armour.

The Canadian’s aggressive intent combined with the Scot’s inability to capitalise on his chances and close out the game meant that it was an uncomplicated straight sets affair. The fact is that Murray was a break up twice in the first set, but lost it 4-6. Failing to hold a break in face of a player as attacking as Pospisil is dangerous any day, but more so when your own service is service.

As he himself admitted, he had a bad service game, which included seven double-faults. From trailing 4-2 to winnings six straight games and then going up a break, Pospisil did not take his foot off the pedal. Murray did mount a comeback and forced a tiebreaker, his double-fault gave Pospisil a 3-1 lead, and there was no looking back. The Scot did save one three match points, but Pospisil converted the fourth with a powerful forehand winner to seal the win.

“I felt like I had the ability to do it, but going through it is another thing,” Pospisil, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, said, “I just tried to stay composed.” “It’s not every day you’re close to beating the number one player in the world. So I did well to kind of stick with the process and not really get distracted,” he added.

So, was it Murray who was distracted? There was a time when Murray’s biggest obstacles on the road to the top were the other three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Is it the old adage of uneasy heads and crowns, the pressure of being on top. Or Is it the inconsistency that has marred Murray’s otherwise stellar career, rearing its head again? Or is it simply that fact that he was again caught unawares by Pospisil’s game at the net?

Murray’s weakness to the serve-and-volley style was already exposed brutally by Mischa Zverev is Melbourne, who took out the top seed in three hours and 33 minutes and charmed everyone by his style of play. One could see that Murray fell at the same serve-and-volley roadblock at the US Open last year, when he lost 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 in the quarter-finals to Kei Nishikori.

However, Murray himself discounted the talks that he is susceptible to the classic serve-and-volley style of play. “I have never really practised playing against serve-and-volleyers in my career. But when I have come up against them, it’s normally been a game style I have enjoyed playing against,” said Murray. “Today it wasn’t so much the serve/volley that was the problem. It was my own serve, not getting enough opportunities when he was serving. I think that was more the problem tonight.”

Speaking of the serve that Murray pointed out – it was only about 62% accurate. He won only about 67% points on his first serve, as opposed to Pospisil 71%. But it was his first return numbers that seem incongruent - only 29% of his returns won.

Which brings us back to the question - what ails Andy Murray? Yes, he is an unlikely World No 1 in this era of men’s tennis. But he became the World No 1 after winning the Wimbledon, Olympic gold, ATP World Tour finals last year and a spate of other titles in the second half of 2016, a clear indication that he has indeed shed the bridesmaid tag.

He was even reunited with coach Ivan Lendl with whom he played some of his best tennis. He has the game to beat the best, that hasn’t been in doubt and we have seen him do that so many times in the past.

The factor that stands out, and has been apparent for a while now, is Murray’s inconsistency. This inconsistency is why he has only three Grand Slams to his name, despite several final appearances and Masters titles and it is this inconsistency that he will have to overcome – as much as any rival or style of play – if he is to ascend to the very top of his game.

Sponsored Content 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.