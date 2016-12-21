La Liga roundup: Barcelona flounder, Ramos leads Real Madrid revival in title race

The La Liga title race saw some more twists and turns over the weekend as Real Madrid wrestled the momentum away from Barcelona. Captain Sergio Ramos struck another late winner Madrid sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Betis, while reigning champions slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Deportivo la Coruna, days after their historic win over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

This victory puts Real two points clear of Barcelona who have 60 points, with a game still in hand. Sevilla continue to b third with 57, after a 1-1 draw at home to Leganes on Saturday.

Ramos rescues Real amid red card controversy

Real Madrid’s win was marred in controversy as goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who had earlier scored an own goal, escaped an early red card before making a brilliant stoppage time save to deny Betis a win. The Navas own goal had given Betis the lead in the 25th minute, just after the Costa Rican avoided being sent off. The goalkeeper had knocked off Darko Brasanac on the edge of the Madrid area, but referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz waived play to go on.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo one again helped Real pull level right before half time with as he headed home Marcelo’s cross from close range for his 26th goal of the season in the 41st minute.

The visitors’ chances were further dented Cristiano Piccini saw a second yellow card in the 78th minute and then, three minutes later, came the winner from Ramos. After scoring two crucial away goals at Napoli in the Champions League, the captain then powered home another Toni Kroos header for the winner.

“I would be happier if we scored two or three goals at the start,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. “But we remain calm because we know we can score at any moment.” He also added his support for Navas saying, “The most important thing for me is the support Keylor received from his teammates,” added Zidane.

Barcelona stunned by Deportivo

At Riazor, a Barcelona side — very different from the one beat PSG mid week — succumbed to their first La Liga loss since October, heavily denting their chances of a third successful title.

Missing two-goal hero Neymar, who was out with injuy, Barca found themselves behind right before the break as Deportivo’s former Real Madrid youth trainee Joselu gave them a lead in the 40th minute, after keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen fumbled.

Luis Suarez levelled the score soon after at 1-1 in thr 46th minute with a forceful goal. However, the winner came in the 76th as defender Alex Bergantinos rose highest from a corner to seal Deportivo’s first victory over Barcelona since 2008. This win puts them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Coach Luis Enrique hinted that the euphoric mid week triumph may have affected his team saying, “Obviously it was difficult. Only those that have experienced what we have this week knows what it means, but as professionals we know nothing is gifted to you.”

Meanwhile, Villarreal moved above Real Sociedad into fifth on goal difference with a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo, capitalising on Sociedad’s 2-0 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in a Basque derby.