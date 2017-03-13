EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

With Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in a mighty battle, the La Liga title race is the one to watch

Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League titles are virtually decided. But the Spanish league is just warming up

MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP

Steve Bruce. Ronald Koeman. Leighton Baines. John Terry. Sergio Ramos. As roles on a pitch become more and more defined, the goal-scoring defender has become a rarity, almost extinct but one man has been re-defining the norm in this season’s La Liga.

Always one to pop up with late goals via headers and a scourge for teams looking to hold on or protect a lead late on in a game, Ramos has taken his game to the next level this season. The Madrid defender has scored seven goals in the league, level with the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (19) and Alvaro Morata (8).

Real overcome stubborn Betis

Also having scored the decisive equaliser in the El Classico and another which was a late winner against Deportivo La Coruna, the centre-back got in on the act, netting with ten minutes to go ensuring that Real Madrid took full advantage of Barcelona’s slip up, a 2-1 loss earlier on in the day.

Madrid went on to notch up their 19th victory of the season, going on to 62 points from 26 games, Barcelona having played one more game than Zidane’s men.

With their Portuguese superstar the only one of their forwards netting in double figures so far, the capital outfit have had to look elsewhere for inspiration. They have found out in Toni Kroos, whose seven assists from set-pieces is the highest in the league as well as Marcelo, the Brazilian having the highest assists of any defender in Europe’s top five leagues with seven.

Ronaldo opened the scoring before Matteo Piccinini was sent off for the visitors, with the Portuguese now ahead of Aritz Aduriz as the man with the most number of headed goals in La Liga (46). He also broke his Bernabeu duck against Betis, now having netted against 28 of the 30 opposition teams he has played against at Real’s home ground.

Barcelona lose ground

Home table for La Liga, courtesy whoscored.com
Home table for La Liga, courtesy whoscored.com

On a day when they were still in hangover mode after an exhilarating 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona’s 19-game unbeaten run in the league came to a grinding halt as they lost to Deportivo away from home, only their second loss on the road this season.

Luis Enrique’s 3-4-3 setup has proved beneficial in recent weeks, but the Blaugrana had one of their off-days as the Catalans opted to rest the in-form Neymar. There is a growing suspicion that the team is becoming more reliant on the Brazilian with him netting a double and providing an assist for Sergi Roberto’s goal in the last six minutes of their Champions League win.

So it proved here as Lionel Messi was ineffective for large spells of the game and Arda Turan, coming back from an injury, struggled on the left. Luis Suarez notched a goal but for the first time in 73 games, Barcelona lost with the Uruguayan on the scoresheet.

Enrique’s men have been patchy at home but they have won their last six games at the Camp Nou. Nonetheless, Real, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla are all above Barca in the home table.

Sevilla and other factors

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have been superb in La Liga, doing really well to cling on to the coat-tails of the front runners for most of the season. Their recent form has been a blip however, with four points dropped in their last two matches spelling the end of their title ambitions.

They, along with Atletico Madrid in fourth, must now concentrate on cementing a Champions League place, keeping the chasing pack, Villareal and Real Sociedad at bay and ensuring that they also beat Leicester City to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Madrid have 12 games left, but they have to play the rest of the top four at home. Their other tough games include an away trip to seventh-placed Bilbao next up, the first of their six remaining away games against opposition currently ranked 17th (Leganes), 19th (Gijon), 15th (Deportivo), 18th (Granada) and 16th (Malaga).

Barcelona, with 11 games remaining, have to play each of the top six barring Atletico Madrid. They have to play two derbies on the road, against Madrid and the Catalan derby against Espanyol.

They will now hope that the leaders can drop some points. Keylor Navas, who scored an own goal this weekend, continues to be Madrid’s weak link and Barcelona’s biggest hope. Luis Enrique, in his last season at the club, will hope that Navas continues his less-than-stellar work between the sticks.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.