English Premier League

United's European commitments could spell the end for their FA Cup defence at Stamford Bridge

For the red half of Manchester, a mid-week trip to Russia could hardly have been the ideal fixture before a cup date with the Blues.

BEN STANSALL/AFP

Manchester United’s hopes of retaining the FA Cup have been severely dented by the fact that none of their four strikers will be available for their Monday evening trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

Coupled with their midweek trip to Russia for their Europa League matchup against FC Rostov, it has almost certainly tipped the scale in Chelsea’s favour. If Jose Mourinho thought that he was going to recover from the 4-0 thrashing suffered earlier this season and inflict some revenge on his old side, those plans have well and truly been scuppered.

For the Special One, his side’s troubles started with Zlatan Ibrahimovic receiving a three-match ban for his elbow on Tyrone Mings. Ibrahimovic has been instrumental in getting them over the line in many a big game this season and his absence will be missed most.

With the others ruled out due to injury and illness, a false nine looks most likely to feature in the Portuguese’s plans this evening. Ander Herrera and Marouanne Fellaini could most likely form an unlikely midfield partnership leaving Paul Pogba to play further forward, offering support to the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

With the return leg of the Europa League to come barely 72 hours after their FA Cup tie, Mourinho could opt to play Fellaini as the front man, resting one of his attackers and instead looking to close all routes to the United goal. Incidentally, United’s highest number of crosses against any team came at Stamford Bridge earlier this campaign and Jose could look to use the Belgian’s aerial prowess here.

Blues on course for a domestic double

Antonio Conte’s first season in charge of Chelsea couldn’t have gone much better. His team have 66 points from 27 games, and the Italian manager is on course to get more than 90 points in his first season as a Premier League manager.

With a ten point lead in the league, the Blues have all but sealed the league title and can now turn their attention to the FA Cup. Conte has made several changes in the previous round but will stick with his strongest team on this occasion, having more than a week to prepare for this game.

It will also be interesting to see how Conte and Mourinho get along after the latter accused the former of being too brash during his celebration of Chelsea’s fourth goal against United. He has got the better of United once and will look to do the same against a weakened side.

Diego Costa’s return to the team has seen him score in his last three games as he and Eden Hazard will look to run riot against United at home. Chelsea are expected to have a clean bill of health for this game and Conte may tinker with his backline.

Key stats

Head to head: Played 175, Chelsea wins 51, United wins 75, Draws 49

In the FA Cup: Played 13, Chelsea wins 3, United 8, Draws 2

Last meeting in the FA Cup: Chelsea 1 - 0 Manchester United, on April 1, 2013.

Top scorers in the FA Cup: Pedro (4) and Marcus Rashford (3)

Titles: Chelsea 7, Manchester United 11

Previous games in this season’s competition:

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2 Chelsea

Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Manchester United

Expected Line-ups:

Chelsea: Asmir Begovic; David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta; Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso; N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic; Willian, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard

Manchester United: David de Gea; Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Erik Bailly, Chris Smalling; Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Marouane Fellaini

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.