Judas is still number one: Jose Mourinho hits back at jeering Chelsea fans

That Jose Mourinho has a contentious relationship with Chelsea and fans is nothing new. The maverick Portuguese manager has won seven titles at Stamford Bridge, but has also been sacked twice despite being one of their most successful managers.
On Sunday, when he returned as Manchester United’s manager for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup – which Chelsea won 1-0 – Mourinho was greeted with taunts of ‘Judas’ for supposedly betraying the club he was sacked from after leading them to double Premier League and League Cup in 2014-15. ‘The Special One’ responded by pointing three fingers in reference to the three league titles he won there and then by some choice comments most match.
“They can call me what they want. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the number one,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Reuters. “When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until then Judas is number one.”
This was the second time this season that Mourinho’s United have lost in front of the Chelsea fans who once placed them on a pedestal. Manchester United were staring down the barrel, after being reduced to 10 men after already missing on the services of suspended striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and injured Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial. Ander Herrera was sent off in the 35th minute for a second yellow card – both for fouls on Eden Hazard, who was on the recieving end of the United attack. N’Golo Kante struck Chelsea’s winner in the 51st minute.
Mourinho also had a few rods reserved for the referee, Michael Oliver. “I think we can agree there was a match until Herrera saw the red card and there was another match after that,” Mourinho said. “Before that I saw a match that we were going to win. When we stayed with one player less they could be more dominant. But in spite of that we defended well and had the biggest chances. Mr Oliver goes home and he can do his own analysis because I don’t want to analyse his work,” he added.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.