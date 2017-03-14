EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Kante’s brilliance and Chelsea’s new king: The big talking points from Chelsea vs Manchester United

Antonio Conte overshadowed Jose Mourinho as the champions-in-waiting won 1-0.

All in one, at 1.69 metre, N’Golo Kante is a number six, a number eight and a number ten. That exaggeration, or even puffery, reveals a deeper truth: The long-busting, freakishly energetic Frenchman, a champion of England after all, has become even better at Chelsea.

In Kante, master tactician Antonio Conte spies the cog of his team, and in response, Chelsea’s number seven has adapted and excelled to marshal his club’s midfield, arguably in a secure environment of ball-possession. Even so, Kante has retained his destructive traits and steel, and all the feverishness that so galvanised Leicester City last season.

1. N’Golo Kante shines yet again.

That Kante has improved is an understatement. Yet again the limelight during Monday’s FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United was on Eden Hazard, that wicked Belgian, who with his dainty little footsteps resembles a perky mademoiselle strolling down Kensington Gardens. On 15 minutes, in a near-repetition of his brilliant solo goal against Arsenal, Hazard spun away from Chris Smalling on the halfway line, ran, skipped past his opponents, but failed to produce an accurate enough finish.

Hazard had been targeted by an army of hatchet man, who were taking it in turn to thwart him, and therefore his gallop was a glistening one, both stunning and sensational, adjectives that are not often linked to Kante – but that doesn’t make the Frenchman less brilliant. Again, he delivered his energetic, pin-point tackles and, again, his positioning allowed him to pinch the ball at the right moments.

In the 50th minute, he capped his Most Valuable Player performance with the match-winning goal. Paul Pogba dallied on the ball, Kante pinched it and with a shot that surprised David De Gea he scored his second goal for Chelsea and ensured the Londoner’s progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

2. Mind the gap

If Kante and Hazard shone for Chelsea, they also accentuated the weaknesses of a debilitated Manchester United. Kante dominated the midfield, Hazard spun circles around the United players.

Phil Jones has been assigned to mark Hazard but the Manchester United defenders scuttled when he set off on his driving runs. The Belgian got away with his little turns, a trademark of midfield magicians. He offered a box full of tricks.

When United didn’t scuttle, they heckled Hazard, which forced referee Oliver to send off Ander Herrera in the 35th minute for a second bookable offense. Oliver could scarcely allow a mob of rodmen to roam free around in the London night. Mourinho’s “kill-Eden-kill-the-game-strategy” didn’t work.

Early on, Mourinho’s team had pressed very high, trying to force quick turn-overs, an approach he had also adhered to at Anfield Road. But soon United’s challenge faded, overly conservative, all set-up to stop Hazard. At times, it was a back three, at times, four centre-halves were to halt Hazard. At times, it was a six-men block. Little did it help.

For his part, Kante easily contained Pogba, who offered little value for money again. Perhaps, contain is not the right word – Kante completely nullified his lanky compatriot. In an earlier day and age, an audacious Mourinho would have perhaps subbed Pogba, but as it was, the Portuguese didn’t. He brought on Marouane Fellaini to shore up the midfield and trundled further down the path of the raucous physicality that dominated the opening stages. Apart from Marcus Rashford’s second half opportunity, Manchester offered precious little. They were simply inferior to the champions elect.

3. Conte, the king at the Bridge

Whom shall thy anoint king? Chelsea’s faithful replied with a cheeky song that rolled down from the stands at Stamford Bridge – “You are no longer special”. A little dig at Jose Mourinho? It was a shred pedantic, brattish from a legion of fans that once, almost crushed the Portuguese with their boundless love. This time the love was unrequited. The dominion of Mourinho at the Bridge is over for good. Arise Conte, the great Italian chess master, whose three-men rearguard has proven an apt winning formula in England.

And so, it was against Manchester United, but not without a touch of melodrama, a mini-theatre played out on the touchline by ever-willing antagonists. This was not the Champions League final, but Conte believed it to be so – he celebrated Herrera’s sending-off in apocalyptic fashion. Mourinho complained, as Marcos Alonso and Antonio Valencia clashed, to the fourth official’s chagrin. His Italian counterpart came over and confronted Mourinho, screaming with the maniacal compulsion of 1960’s headmaster.

There was spark. There were handbags. But, perhaps for the first time at Stamford Bridge, with Mourinho present, this was not about the Portuguese. Here stood Conte, an accomplished coach with his own vision and perfectly drilled XI, at the ready to deliver the domestic double.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

