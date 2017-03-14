If Australia are to take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy home, this is what they need to do

A golden opportunity to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That’s what Australia had on the fourth day in the Bengaluru Test, chasing a target of 188. They blew it, getting bowled out for just 112 and gifting India a 75-run win.

And in that blow-out, Steve Smith’s men may have also let Virat Kohli and Co back into his series. Such opportunities rarely come often. And if they do come again, Australia need to ensure that they take them. Here are a few facets of their game they need to fix to repeat another Pune and achieve, what would be, an epoch-defining series win.

1. Don’t make it just about Kohli

Sure, we know. Kohli’s the “head of the snake” and all. Get him out cheaply and that’s it, right?

No, not really.

Australia seem a trifle too obsessed with Virat Kohli. Sure, he’s probably the greatest player in the world right now but cricket, ultimately, is a team game. And amidst all the focus on Kohli, there’s the danger that they’re not focusing enough on the others.

So, here’s what they need to do. Focus on Kohli, yes, sure, but look at the others too. Try and get on KL Rahul’s nerves as well and get him out before he gets that half-century. Play on Cheteshwar Pujara’s nerves at the beginning of his innings. Don’t drop Ajinkya Rahane. Sure, Kohli is the figurehead of this Indian team but right now, the Indian captain is smartly soaking up all the attention and letting his other team-members go about their work without the undue attention.

2. Stop getting bogged down

On the second day in Bengaluru, Australia scored 197 runs and lost six wickets in the 90 overs they played in the day. At the end of the day, they were applauded for showing grit in the face of adversity. But that slow pace of scoring could have played a role in them losing the match.

Australia today:



197/6 in 90 overs, run rate of 2.18. #INDvsAUS — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 5, 2017

Ultimately, Australia played out 122.4 overs of Indian bowling and scored 276 runs in the first innings. When India came out to bat in the second innings, they followed a different tack – the 50 came up in only the 14th over, the 100 in the 33rd over.

By scoring at a fair clip, India ensured that they were not bogged down and hence would not succumb to the pressure that always builds up on these kinds of tracks. It’s a lesson which Australia will do well to learn. This doesn’t mean that they step out to attack ball after ball, but they need to find a way to keep the scoreboard ticking. Otherwise, sooner or later, one bad ball will rip out of the rough and get you.

3. Don’t throw away the momentum

A key reason why Australia lost the second Test is that they worked hard to get some momentum and threw it away just when they should have stepped on the gas. Look at some key dismissals during the match: Steve Smith’s wicket in Australia’s first innings came 10 minutes before lunch on Day 2 and gave India a fillip right when Australia had thought they had eked out the session.

There’s more. Matt Renshaw was dismissed immediately after he and Shaun Marsh had put on a 50-run partnership and Mitchell Marsh was dismissed off the last ball of that session. To make matters worse, Shaun Marsh gifted his wicket away five overs before the close of play.

The moral of the story is that Australia have developed a peculiar habit of handing over the momentum to India after doing all the hard work. They have to correct that. For one, don’t lose a wicket just before the interval. And secondly, cash in when the going gets good.

4. Keep calm

This is India and crowds are going to be a factor. Don’t complain that Virat Kohli gets the crowd going before the bowler charges in; accept that it comes with the territory. Indian crowds are loud and vociferous and they will amplify any bat-pad or leg-before-wicket appeal.

Australia need to keep their calm. India have collapsed several times in the series but it was that one Australian collapse that ensured that they missed a golden chance to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Stick to your guns, get the runs, tune out the noise. The pitches are going to stay like this, Virat Kohli’s not going to step getting into your skin and the crowd won’t be quiet. Accept that and try and keep your wits within you.

Most importantly, take your catches, even the half-chances.