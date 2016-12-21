I don't want to curb any natural instinct: Coach Anil Kumble on India's aggression against Australia

India coach Anil Kumble said he will not ask Virat Kohli and the boys to cut down on aggression during the upcoming third Test in Ranchi, Hindustan Times reported.

“I don’t want to curb any natural instinct of the players as long as they go out there and do what is expected of them,” Kumble said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi on Tuesday. “I don’t think we need to read too much into the aggression. Every player has his own way of having a game face. And that’s what you want. You want everyone to go out there and show what they are capable of,” he added.

Kumble also said that the team had now moved on from the controversy that erupted during the second Test in Bengaluru after the umpires had to intervene as Australia skipper Steve Smith looked towards the dressing room while deliberating whether to call for a decision review. Kohli had objected to it and later accused the Australians of following the practice several time through the Test.

The BCCI later filed an official complaint with the ICC only to withdraw it following a meeting between the chief executives from both Boards.

Kumble, said the BCCI’s decision a mature one and it was essential for the focus to move back on the series, which rests tantalisingly at 1-1.

“I think what was important was to focus back on the game. I am very glad the BCCI took a very mature call with Cricket Australia and issue a joint statement that cricket needs to move on and moved out from whatever happened in Bangalore,” said Kumble.

“That I think is important because the focus has to be on the game. I thought we made a really fantastic comeback after losing the first Test. It was very rewarding,” he said, adding that the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, will meet before this Test.

“This is a very important series. It’s 1-1. Both teams will come hard in this game. I’m sure cricket will be the winner. As custodians of this great game, we believe it’s important that we look after the game. Key stakeholders are the players and they certainly understand their responsibility,” he added.

He added that the team was not fazed by the talk surrounding the DRS or the pitches, which have also come under the scanner after the wicket in Pune during was adjudged ‘poor’ by ICC match referee Chris Broad.

“It doesn’t affect our game. We only want to play. We are not doing the talking but you are. We are just playing and thinking about the game on the field,” said Kumble.

Kumble also praised the team for the fight they showed during the second Test, that saw the hosts bounced back to level the series after a horrid first Test where they lost by 333 runs.

“I think Day 2 (of Bangalore Test) was fantastic. There was attrition. Only 190 runs were scored and six wickets taken but the intensity and control with which our bowlers bowled, especially the pacers, showed character. That’s what you want to see in a team - a lot of character and pride in doing things and coming back and winning a Test match,” he said.

“What stood out for me was KL Rahul’s batting in both innings in Bangalore and the (118-run) partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. If you look at the series so far we haven’t had a wicket-less session. But we scored more than 90 runs in that session without losing a wicket. That was a defining moment.”