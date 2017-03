Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has turned down the opportunity to ink a new deal with the club, reported BBC on Wednesday.

Lukaku has supposedly turned down the most lucrative contract offer in the club’s history, worth £140,000 a week. According to the report, Lukaku told Everton that he did not want to extend his contract which has two years left.

The Belgium striker has spoken about his desire to play in the Champions League with speculation that he may return to former club Chelsea.