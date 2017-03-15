international tennis

Indian Wells: Chapter 36 of the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rivalry is uniquely riveting

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday evening.

Paul Crock/ AFP

Since meeting each other for the first time, in the third round of the Miami Open in 2004, in what would become a rivalry for the ages, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had a customary face-off against each other in all but one of these 13 intervening years.

However, while the blemished 2016 season saw both Federer and Nadal hit their nadir, 2017 has come to be the year reviving their feisty contests. There was the most unexpected Grand Slam final at Melbourne Park in January, which saw the Swiss turnaround his lopsided head-to-head against the Spaniard a little more forcefully in his favour. And, now there is the highly-anticipated pre-quarter-final to be played between the two at Indian Wells, in what will be their 36th meeting across the net.

The continuation of the saga

Play

“That’s why I came here [to Indian Wells], to play against guys like Rafa. Now we have it. I’m going to be excited now, I’d better be excited now otherwise I came for the wrong reasons,” the new laid-back variant of Federer remarked in his post-match interview after his third round win against Steve Johnson on Tuesday evening.

That he was able to come through – in straight sets, no less – despite the 24th ranked American being a tougher opponent is quite a complement for the Swiss, who can take plenty of heart in the manner of his win at the Australian Open against his arch-rival, where he overturned a 1-3 deficit in the fifth set to finally stake his claim on the much-coveted 18th Slam.

But, it also bears recollection on an equal footing that Nadal too has had a similarly enterprising journey into the fourth round and that despite the tilting of recent results in the Basel native’s favour, it’s he who holds considerable control in the eventual determination of the results of their matchups. This not only includes a comprehensive 13-8 win-to-loss record in the Masters tournaments, but also a slender 9-8 edge in all their previous meetings on hard court tournaments.

The implications: statistics and beyond

The latter statistic also features the pair splitting their past two clashes at Indian Wells, with Federer winning the 2012 semi-final over Nadal en route to his fourth title in the tournament and the Mallorcan exacting his revenge the very next year in the quarter-final.

While this does put substantial onus on both players to try and modulate the Indian Wells’ chapter of their rivalry in their direction, the 18-time Grand Slam champion’s inability to defeat his nemesis thrice in a row – the tally preceding to their 2015 Basel Open final – makes his task much arduous than his rival’s.

And, though his 30-year-old rival knows he has been holding the upper-hand all along, he is by no means taking their latest encounter lightly. “He has the talent to do very difficult things that look easy. He’s able to take the ball very early. He creates a lot of winners with [his serve and first shot],” Nadal gushed about his fiercest competitor, after his win over countryman Fernando Verdasco in the round of 32.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion was also quick to summarise the salient points of Federer’s game as if revising the toughest aspects about facing it head-on. “And then he’s able to take the ball always from inside, and he’s very quick going to the net. If you play a short ball, then you know that he’s going to go inside and going to hit a winner, going to play a shot [to your] forehand or backhand, goes to the net, and you are going to be in big trouble.”

It’s then in the last description that the nuances of their competitive engagement seeps through, as the duo’s friendship transcends into well-spirited duelling when tackling each other inside the boundaries of the tennis court.

Likewise, much as their vociferousness in trying to one-up the other, over the course of a protracted decade is a measure of their longevity, it also finely separates them from the hoi polloi of the rivalries existing in tandem, however intriguing they are perceived to be.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.