Dear Steve Smith, this what 'brain fade' looks like: A list of sport's most spectacular meltdowns

“It was a bit of a brain fade on my behalf and I shouldn’t have done that.” – Steve Smith after the Bengaluru Test.

“We (India) make sure we don’t cross the line. Sledging and all is one thing, I don’t want to use the word, but I wouldn’t do something like this on the cricket field.” – Virat Kohli after the Bengaluru Test.

“Meeting Virat (Kohli) tomorrow before toss. Might ask him a few questions about him standing by his Bengaluru comments.” – Steve Smith before the Ranchi Test.

“Both teams have moved ahead from Bengaluru. I think the focus should get back on the series because the priority is here cricket.” – Virat Kohli before the Ranchi Test.

The Indian captain wants to let it go, but Australian captain is clearly in no mood to let up.

After India 75-run win in the second Test, Steve Smith single-handedly added the term ‘brain fade’ to many a cricket fan’s vocabulary. Was it a brain fade? Or was it just a fancy term to say? After all, sports fans have seem some truly epic meltdowns on field, complete with bitten flesh and butted heads. And none of them come close to a guy almost casually glancing at his dressing room to confirm if he should review.

While the two captains are engaged in a war of words, we decided to look at some actual ‘brain fade’ meltdown moments from sport and compare them to Smith’s gaffe in Bengaluru. Have a look at these massive meltdowns and compare just how much of a brain fade did Steve Smith suffer from.

Mike Tyson’s ‘Bite Fight’

Being so angry in the boxing ring that you bite off an opponent’s ear - twice - now that’s what we call brain fade. Probably one of the most brutal sports brain fades we have seen. Mike Tyson, in a rematch with Evander Holyfield, bit his opponent’s ear not once but twice and ended up forfeiting the match and almost his license. Imagine the rage, the adrenaline, the fear of losing again that pushes a champion to lose his mind and indulge in violence too mindless for even a sport built on fighting. Was Smith’s wicket call so intense? Go figure.

Zinedine Zidane’s head butt

If you look up brain fade in a football fan’s dictionary, there will probably be a photo of Zinedine Zidane head-butting Marco Materazzi during the final of the 2006 FIFA World Cup. A football legend being sent off for head butting a opposition player in the final of the most important tournament - talk about seeing red. Zidane gave up his shot at winning the World Cup, in his last outing for his country ever. Why? Because he was provoked by the Italian who said some really obscene things about his family. Is is the same as getting out LBW to Umesh Yadav in the second Test of a four-match series you have a lead in?

Tennis tantrums – Serena, McEnroe

John McEnroe is a tennis legend, but in his heyday, he was also a legendary wildchild. There are several McEnroe tantrums on the tennis court to choose from but the best one has to be the first ‘YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS?!’ at the 1981 Wimbledon. He did win the tournament eventually, but not before this memorable meltdown or should we say ‘brain fade.’

And then there was Serena yelling her lungs out at the line judge during the 2009. In her semi-final at the US Open against Kim Clijsters, a foot fault was called on her serve and the verbal volley that followed cost Serena the match. It went something like this, “I swear to God, I’m f——— going to take this f——— ball and shove it down your f——— throat, you hear that? I swear to God.” One of the greatest and most gracuous athletes of our times losing her mind and the match in such a way comes under a proper brain fade categoty.

Can these heated explosions put in the same bracket as the a batsmen trying to just mend a rule by slyly asking for external help?

Miandad vs Lillee

In cricket itself, we have seen several incidents of brain fades that almost lead to physical violence over the years. Inzamam-ul-Haq walking to a spectator with a bat in hand, Gautam Gambhir elbowing players and so on. But one of the most memorable fights on the cricket field has been the legendary Miandad vs Lille bout back in 1981.

Pakistan’s Javed Miandad collide with the bowler Dennis Lillee while going for a run. Replays showed that Lillee had moved into Miandad’s path and even tried to kick the batsman. Minadad got enraged and responded with the one thing he had on hand - his bat. The umpire had to intervene and eventually Lille survived without a blow to his head. But the resultant fight was a memorable one. But was it as memorable as Smith and Handscomb looking up to the dressing room? Maybe not.

So there you go Steve Smith, this is how brain fades on sports field looks like. Hopefully, Ranchi will see more competitive cricketon the pitch and less fancy phrases in the press conferences.