India vs Australia 2017

For Australia's sake and his own, David Warner needs to come good, sooner rather than later

Australia’s belligerent opener and vice-captain has had a miserable run thus far this series, which has yielded a measly 98 runs from four innings.

Heading into a decisive third Test, few would have predicted the series between India and Australia would be level. Astoundingly, Australia largely dominated the opening two Tests, which were played on their terms and pace until, of course, they collapsed in a heap during the fourth innings in Bengaluru.

Considering their horrendous record in Asia juxtaposed by India’s impregnability in home conditions, the task appeared mission impossible for Australia. However, their dreams have materialised with the visitors serving it right up to India largely due to impressive resoluteness and concentration – the hallmarks that defined Australia’s legendary teams of yesteryear.

Still, pluck can only get one so far and Australia have needed astonishing individual performances to legitimately challenge India. Bowlers Stephen O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have all produced spells for the ages, while Steve Smith conjured arguably his best ever century in Pune.

Warner has been overshadowed by Renshaw

Amid all of the goodwill, David Warner has been a noticeable absentee. Australia’s belligerent opener and vice-captain has had a miserable run thus far this series, which has yielded a measly 98 runs from four innings.

You feel if Warner could have fired in Bengaluru then Australia almost surely would have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and achieved arguably their greatest feat in more than two decades. Jarringly, Warner has been overshadowed by newbie Matthew Renshaw, who looks more comfortable with tackling the circumstances despite his inexperience.

In the series so far, David Warner has been overshadowed by newbie Matthew Renshaw, who looks more comfortable with tackling the circumstances despite his inexperience. Manjunath Kiran/AFP

Quite simply, if Australia has a flicker of hope, Warner needs to quickly rediscover his brutal best. Innately bravado, Australia often feeds off their intimidators with bat-and-ball. Much like his predecessor Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc is the team’s gunslinger with the ball and is tasked with keeping batsmen on their toes. Starc will miss the remainder of the series due to injury in a cruel blow for Australia’s aura; you get the feeling his teammates walk taller with Starc around.

With Starc absent, there is more burden placed on Warner who is Australia’s provocateur with bat. In recent times, since he’s assumed a leadership position, the 30-year-old holds back his once acidic tongue preferring to let his bat do the talking. A more refined Warner has taken his game to new heights and has been crowned the Allan Border Medallist for the last two years amid continual record breaking feats.

Indecisiveness has led to Warner’s downfall

However, Warner has notoriously struggled in the opening two Tests and Australia’s batting – while tenacious – has been unable to shake off an Indian attack which mostly underwhelmed until the backend at Bengaluru. Like most Australians, Warner’s more comfortable playing pace and relishes ball swiftly coming onto bat, particularly early in his innings. On pitches spinning from the get go, Warner has been unsettled and seems unsure whether to curb his natural attacking game being fully aware that overt aggressiveness is a particularly risky strategy in these conditions.

More to the point, the New South Welshman’s main problem has been combating his arch-nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin who has claimed Warner’s scalp nine times from 23 innings. It has been a familiar tale of woe for Warner this series having been dismissed by Ashwin three times already. It has been jarring watching Warner – usually so redoubtable – continually looking perplexed against Ashwin’s bag of tricks.

In the first innings in Bengaluru, Warner was rather embarrassingly bowled and seemed in two minds whether to use his pad or attack. The indecisiveness was jolting and indicates Warner – unlike some of his teammates – still hasn’t honed the right tempo on lower and slower Indian wickets.

Refusing to be shaken, Warner started aggressively in the second dig smashing Ashwin for six after charging down the pitch. However, his success was fleeting as Warner soon fell misjudging a sweep to trigger an Australian collapse and unleash fresh doubt over his struggles in the subcontinent.

A tricky balancing act

Truthfully, it isn’t particularly surprising seeing Warner at cross-purposes. Apart from their fourth innings collapse in Bengaluru, Australia has mostly successfully taken heed of coach Darren Lehmann’s mantra of patience and concentration. Of course, Warner’s approach is the antithesis of that philosophy.

Warner, undoubtedly supported by Lehmann and Smith, is trying to back his game but is wary of being overzealous. It’s a tricky balancing act that has yielded no dividends. Instead, right now, when Australia needs him the most, Warner looks troubled and unable to muster a counterpunch.

From a personal perspective, bigger picture, there is a lot at stake for Warner’s reputation. He has an incredible record of 18 centuries from 62 Tests drawing lofty comparisons with Matthew Hayden, Australia’s best opener of the modern era. However, Warner’s record is skewed by his dominance at home – where he averages 59 - and he is starting to develop an unwanted reputation of being merely a bully in his own comfortable terrain.

Fuelling the cynics, Warner averages a lowly 24 in India from six Tests and a disappointing 31.6 overall in Asia. Perhaps excuses could have been made previously but right now, at the peak of his powers, Warner needs to start producing the goods in these arduous conditions. Australia’s chances in India coupled with Warner’s desire to be feted with Australia’s all-time greats may very well rest on his performance in Ranchi.

The moment of truth in India, his kryptonite, has arrived for David Warner.

