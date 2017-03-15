Champions League

Champions League: On current form, Monaco versus Manchester City should be a belter

Two teams with plenty of attacking talent will clash for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

OLI SCARFF/AFP

As the Champions League round of 16 winds down, there have been no shortage of champagne moments with Barcelona’s epic comeback over Paris Saint-Germain drawing the attention of the footballing world before Leicester City’s latest triumph over Sevilla earning plaudits from none other than the legendary Gigi Buffon himself.

The Foxes were full value for their win over the Spanish team as they continue their resuscitation under Craig Shakespeare, winning three out of three after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

They were helped by the fact that Sevilla imploded under pressure, with Samir Nasri’s brainfade moment handicapping his side’s chances of a comeback with an absolutely silly bust-up with Jamie Vardy, followed moments later by Steven N’Zonzi’s poor penalty saved comfortably by Kasper Schmeichel, spurning the one golden chance they had to take the game into extra time.

Leicester were joined in the last eight by the Italian champions, Juventus, who had a straightforward 1-0 win over Porto to secure comfortable progress to the next stage. They will go into the quarterfinal draw alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Fiesta and fireworks in France?

The matches that have preceded the last round of matches may however, be simply the appetiser to tonight’s matchup in France as two of the most lethal attacks in Europe face off after a pulsating 5-3 encounter in Manchester two weeks ago.

Leicester may be the flavour of the season in being proclaimed last season’s underdogs but we’re going to stick our neck out there and proclaim that in case they qualify, no team will truly relish coming up against Leonardo Jardim’s team and their frightening front-line.

Teams with the highest league goals this season, courtesy Squawka.com
Teams with the highest league goals this season, courtesy Squawka.com

Les Rouges et Blancs have a number of records to their this season, including the highest number of league goals in Europe’s top five divisions (84), the highest number of home goals (52) and the highest number of goals in all competitions combined among the teams in the top five leagues (127) barring Barcelona, who have two more.

Opposition teams have crumbled against Monaco this season, the latter having scored three goals or more in a match 22 times this season with a quarter of the season yet to come. Radamel Falcao, their top scorer with 24 accounts for less than 20% of their total goals as nine team members have notched five goals or more this season.

Mbappe’s big audition

Part of Monaco’s huge goal tally is down to their lightning-fast counter-attacking and an array of young, pacy dribblers willing to take opposition defenders on. Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva will make it very tough for City to defend against with their runs down the wing and middle, hoping to tee up their Colombian hitman.

Yet, if the first leg was anything to go by, the man (boy) to look out for is 18-year old Kylian Mbappe. Dembeles, Ousmane at Borussia Dortmund and Mousa at Celtic may be Europe’s most talked about teenagers but Mbappe’s showing this season has been nothing short of outstanding.

A return of 16 goals and five assists is the highest by a teenager in Europe’s top leagues and Mbappe terrorised Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones in the first leg, twisting, turning City’s backline with a series of lung bursting runs, capping off a fine performance with a well-taken goal.

Capable of playing on either wing or as a forward, Mbappe is even more reminiscent of a young Thierry Henry, perhaps even more so than Anthony Martial and he will use his physicality and speed to put Man City off. Wanted by English, German and Spanish clubs, this is the young Frenchman’s big audition as City will be wary, having barely survived his blistering pace in the first leg.

Play

A game of fine margins

Monaco, like Sevilla, could pay the penalty for not putting their opponents to the sword in the first leg as a tense second leg beckons. Up 2-1 in the first leg, Falcao fluffed a penalty as Daniel Subasic missed a routine shot from Sergio Aguero to allow the ball to squirm in the net and level it for City.

This match should make for an exciting spectacle as well but it will be played on such fine margins as the first one. Falcao would later make amends with a world-class chipped goal but if the team from the tiny principality had gone 3-1 down, you would have bet on them to see the game out.

City are no mugs themselves and with Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane forming a very attacking quartet, are very likely to pinch a goal themselves. Pep Guardiola’s biggest concern will not be his attack but at the other end of the pitch.

In Manchester, his team was second best for long spells as his team was outrun, outgunned and outplayed by the visitors and their breakneck counters. Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov are in for a long night if the first leg was any indication to go by and it is almost a certainty that City will have to score in Monaco in order to go through, given the terrifying goalscoring form the home team is in.

Perhaps it is fitting that this clash is the last in a series of what has been a footballing bonanza in the round of 16. If the form book is anything to go by, Monaco versus Manchester City should be another Champions League classic.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.