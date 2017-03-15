In an eventful reign, Shashank Manohar left his mark on the International Cricket Council

In a shock announcement, Shashank Manohar tendered his resignation with immediate effect from the post of International Cricket Council chairman on Wednesday citing “personal reasons”.
It was a decision few had expected, Manohar had been elected in May 2016 as the ICC’s first independent chairman on a two-year term. It was only last month that Manohar had managed to stave off opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and pass a draft new constitution which, if it comes into effect, would significantly change the distribution of revenue in cricket.
It was a reign which did not complete two years but no one can say it was boring.
Shaking up the existing order
- November 9, 2015: The beginning. Manohar replaces the incumbent N Srinivasan as chairman of the International Cricket Council. He jointly holds this post along with being the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India till May 2015.
- November 26, 2015: In a free-wheeling interview with The Hindu, Manohar makes his first observation about changing the status quo. Speaking from a strictly personal point of view, he makes it clear that he is against “three major countries bullying the ICC”, a definite reference to the Big Three arrangement spearheaded by his predecessor Srinivasan. He also calls for the post of the ICC chairman to be made an independent position.
- February 2016: Manohar turns his words into action. The ICC announces a review of the Big Three takeover from 2014. As part of the review, permanent positions for India, England and Australia on important ICC committees are rescinded while the position of the chairman is made independent.
No more Big Three
- February 2016: In the same month, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan creates a flutter when he says Manohar discussed the possibility of giving back 6% of India’s 22% share of ICC’s revenues at an ICC meeting. This causes consternation in India with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association writing to Manohar in protest.
- May 2016: Manohar resigns from his post as BCCI president and in effect, loses the ICC presidency too. Two days later, he is elected unopposed as the first ICC independent chairman on a two-year term. In an interview with Times of India, he rubbishes suggestions that he quit the BCCI to become ICC chairman, instead suggesting that he was doing so because of the inherent conflict of interest in occupying the position.
First independent ICC chairman
- September 2016: In an interview with Indian Express, Manohar replies strongly to suggestions that he is not serving India’s interests – “I have to serve the ICC’s interests, because it’s my duty as the independent chairman of the ICC to look at the best interests of the ICC and not to promote the interests of any individual country.” He also argues that there is no merit to the argument that India should be treated differently as they contribute a larger portion of ICC’s revenue.
- September 2016: New BCCI president Anurag Thakur accuses Shashank Manohar of abandoning a “sinking ship” and “trying to sideline BCCI”. The ICC refuses to get involved in BCCI’s battle with the Justice Lodha committee regarding the implementation of the proposed reforms.
- December 2016: Anurag Thakur faces censure from India’s Supreme Court for lying on oath about claims whether he asked for a letter of intervention from the ICC. However, Manohar in a letter to the Lodha Committee, rejects Thakur’s assertion and says the BCCI president wanted him to issue a letter to do so, which he had refused.
- February 2017: The ICC holds its most significant meeting in three years in Dubai. Before the meeting begins, Manohar calls for ICC’s members to “embrace change”. Several key reforms are proposed at the meeting. Ten of the third Board Members vote for a new draft constitution which puts forward a new governance and financial model, rolling back the Big Three model. According to the new reforms, Full Membership of the ICC will no longer remain a permanent right.
- March 2017: Manohar steps down as ICC president, tendering his resignation in a letter to CEO David Richardson and only citing “personal reasons”. The ICC, in a short media release, states that they have received the letter and will “assess the situation” before making a further announcement.