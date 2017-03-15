International Cricket

In an eventful reign, Shashank Manohar left his mark on the International Cricket Council

A look at some of the high points during his 16-month long presidency.

In a shock announcement, Shashank Manohar tendered his resignation with immediate effect from the post of International Cricket Council chairman on Wednesday citing “personal reasons”.

It was a decision few had expected, Manohar had been elected in May 2016 as the ICC’s first independent chairman on a two-year term. It was only last month that Manohar had managed to stave off opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and pass a draft new constitution which, if it comes into effect, would significantly change the distribution of revenue in cricket.

It was a reign which did not complete two years but no one can say it was boring.

Shaking up the existing order

  • November 9, 2015: The beginning. Manohar replaces the incumbent N Srinivasan as chairman of the International Cricket Council. He jointly holds this post along with being the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India till May 2015. 
  • November 26, 2015: In a free-wheeling interview with The Hindu, Manohar makes his first observation about changing the status quo. Speaking from a strictly personal point of view, he makes it clear that he is against “three major countries bullying the ICC”, a definite reference to the Big Three arrangement spearheaded by his predecessor Srinivasan. He also calls for the post of the ICC chairman to be made an independent position.
No more Big Three

  • February 2016: Manohar turns his words into action. The ICC announces a review of the Big Three takeover from 2014. As part of the review, permanent positions for India, England and Australia on important ICC committees are rescinded while the position of the chairman is made independent.
  • February 2016: In the same month, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan creates a flutter when he says Manohar discussed the possibility of giving back 6% of India’s 22% share of ICC’s revenues at an ICC meeting. This causes consternation in India with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association writing to Manohar in protest.
  • May 2016: Manohar resigns from his post as BCCI president and in effect, loses the ICC presidency too. Two days later, he is elected unopposed as the first ICC independent chairman on a two-year term. In an interview with Times of India, he rubbishes suggestions that he quit the BCCI to become ICC chairman, instead suggesting that he was doing so because of the inherent conflict of interest in occupying the position.  
Shashank Manohar (left) and Anurag Thakur (right) at a BCCI meeting. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

First independent ICC chairman

  • September 2016: In an interview with Indian Express, Manohar replies strongly to suggestions that he is not serving India’s interests – “I have to serve the ICC’s interests, because it’s my duty as the independent chairman of the ICC to look at the best interests of the ICC and not to promote the interests of any individual country.” He also argues that there is no merit to the argument that India should be treated differently as they contribute a larger portion of ICC’s revenue.
  • September 2016: New BCCI president Anurag Thakur accuses Shashank Manohar of abandoning a “sinking ship” and “trying to sideline BCCI”. The ICC refuses to get involved in BCCI’s battle with the Justice Lodha committee regarding the implementation of the proposed reforms.
  • December 2016: Anurag Thakur faces censure from India’s Supreme Court for lying on oath about claims whether he asked for a letter of intervention from the ICC. However, Manohar in a letter to the Lodha Committee, rejects Thakur’s assertion and says the BCCI president wanted him to issue a letter to do so, which he had refused.  
Shashank Manohar outside BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai. Image credit: AFP
  • February 2017: The ICC holds its most significant meeting in three years in Dubai. Before the meeting begins, Manohar calls for ICC’s members to “embrace change”. Several key reforms are proposed at the meeting. Ten of the third Board Members vote for a new draft constitution which puts forward a new governance and financial model, rolling back the Big Three model. According to the new reforms, Full Membership of the ICC will no longer remain a permanent right.  
  • March 2017: Manohar steps down as ICC president, tendering his resignation in a letter to CEO David Richardson and only citing “personal reasons”. The ICC, in a short media release, states that they have received the letter and will “assess the situation” before making a further announcement.
How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.