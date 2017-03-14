India vs Australia 2017

Ranchi Test, Day 1, Live: Australia lose David Warner after 50-run opening partnership

Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell make the team in place of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh.

BCCI/Sportzpics

After a closely contested series punctuated by much controversy, India and Australia will finally look to shift their attention to the cricket as they begin the third Test in Ranchi on Thursday with the series tied 1-1.

Live updates:

10.21 am: Despite the wicket, Jadeja has been a little loose so far. Concedes a boundary next over. On the other hand, Australia can’t over-reach at the sight of a good batting wicket and get ahead of themselves, like Warner did. They’re 54/1.

How Kohli feels after getting Warner out for a placid full toss:

10.16 am: Ashwin is asking the most questions so far. Probing line, varying pace. He’s already got a bit of bounce. Could be the most dangerous bowler on this surface. Jadeja is in next over and he drags it very wide next over and Renshaw smashes it away again. But he strikes next ball! Warner hits a full toss straight back! Australia are 50/1.

Renshaw has looked in cruise control out there. Already six boundaries. Maybe it’s his ability to laugh every thing off?

10.10 am: Boom boom Warner. Finally gets the boundary away. Magnificent little cover drive to Umesh Yadav. Oh boy. 1000 runs against India up. Australia 44/0.

10.05 am: Finally, spin. A teady over from Ashwin. Warner blocked out four and managed to get a single away on the fifth to one which kept low. Did it hit a patch? Renshaw beautifully picks him away on the leg-side for four. How good is he looking? Australias 36/0 in 7 overs, run rate over 5.

10.00 am: Runs coming thick and fast for Australia now. That’s nine runs in the over, including a beautiful cover drive for four from Renshaw. Easy runs coming. Australia 31/0.

9.55 am: It’s been a busy start for Australia. Matt Renshaw, especially, has already hit four boundaries. Warner’s been content to take singles. The seamers haven’t provided too much trouble. Outfield looks fast. Good toss to win? Australia 22/0.

What about Pat Cummins, who’s come in to replace Mitchell Starc? He made a sterling debut against South Africa in 2011 but then has been plagued with injuries. He can be quite a handful though:

Play

Aussies can’t get off the pitch:

9.48 am: HUGE appeal from Ishant Sharma! He gets one to straighten and gets Renshaw in front. Umpire says no and India don’t review. Good call, it pitched outside leg-stump. Renshaw wristily flicks a boundary two balls later. There’s not a lot in this pitch. Australia 10/0.

Let’s have a look at Australia’s two key inclusions in this team. First there’s Maxwell. Everyone knows that he can be devastating in the limited-overs formats. But what about the longer form?

Play

Then he has “brain-fades” like this, as well...

9.45 am: Umesh Yadav gets one to rip off and beats Warner. But no more damage done. Australia 6/0.

The two captains shared a hand-shake at the toss. Nice to see after the mud-slinging that happened over the DRS controversy.

And a look at the key battles:

9.35 am: And we’re off. A quiet beginning, considering the fiery build-up. Ishant Sharma gets the first three to move away and the batsman Matt Renshaw won’t be tempted. He does get the batsman to play in the next two balls. Last ball is on the legs and Renshaw nicely flicks it away for a boundary. Australia 4/0.

First Test in Ranchi!

9.22 am: So you won’t fancy a bowl here, right, Shane?

In a previous tweet which he deleted, he called it the “worst pitch of the series”.

9.15 am: There’s been a lot of focus on the pitches this series...and for good reason. Pune was “poor”. Bengaluru was “below average”. And the early signs haven’t been promising for Ranchi.

See those dark patches?

It’s even been called a “mud monster”!

9.00 am: Welcome to the live coverage of the the first day of the third Test in Ranchi. And my, don’t we need the cricket?

DRS-Gate. Did Australia cheat? Are India lying? What’s happening? The interval since the end of the second Test and the start of the third has seen mud-slinging, comments and accusations. Things are still boiling over but hopefully, the shift back to cricket will help.

Toss time. Steve Smith wins the toss and chooses to bat (obviously). Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are in.

Fresh start, says Virat Kohli. And Murali Vijay is back for Abhinav Mukund.

