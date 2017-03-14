Ranchi Test, Day 1, Live: Australia lose David Warner after 50-run opening partnership

After a closely contested series punctuated by much controversy, India and Australia will finally look to shift their attention to the cricket as they begin the third Test in Ranchi on Thursday with the series tied 1-1.

10.21 am: Despite the wicket, Jadeja has been a little loose so far. Concedes a boundary next over. On the other hand, Australia can’t over-reach at the sight of a good batting wicket and get ahead of themselves, like Warner did. They’re 54/1.

How Kohli feels after getting Warner out for a placid full toss:

10.16 am: Ashwin is asking the most questions so far. Probing line, varying pace. He’s already got a bit of bounce. Could be the most dangerous bowler on this surface. Jadeja is in next over and he drags it very wide next over and Renshaw smashes it away again. But he strikes next ball! Warner hits a full toss straight back! Australia are 50/1.

Dave 'Just How I Play' Warner throws his wicket away once again. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Lindsay Bordas (@Herbie_planeguy) March 16, 2017

India have now doctored the air above the pitch to get Warner’s wicket. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 16, 2017

Renshaw has looked in cruise control out there. Already six boundaries. Maybe it’s his ability to laugh every thing off?

10.10 am: Boom boom Warner. Finally gets the boundary away. Magnificent little cover drive to Umesh Yadav. Oh boy. 1000 runs against India up. Australia 44/0.

Aussies are in mood today. Absolute dominant. #IndvAus — Dikesh Karki (@goonerdk29) March 16, 2017

10.05 am: Finally, spin. A teady over from Ashwin. Warner blocked out four and managed to get a single away on the fifth to one which kept low. Did it hit a patch? Renshaw beautifully picks him away on the leg-side for four. How good is he looking? Australias 36/0 in 7 overs, run rate over 5.

Renshaw gets 4 more! Have they switched roles?! #INDvAUS — CricketAus Fan (@CricketAustFan) March 16, 2017

10.00 am: Runs coming thick and fast for Australia now. That’s nine runs in the over, including a beautiful cover drive for four from Renshaw. Easy runs coming. Australia 31/0.

Kohli should have started with spinners. Fast bowlers have given Australia a good start. Every run vital #IndvAus . — Rivaldos bicycleKick (@FCB1mrankhan) March 16, 2017

Runs are leaking... #IndvAus would be costly... 😰😰😰 — Tushar Santosh Malap (@Tusharmalap23) March 16, 2017

9.55 am: It’s been a busy start for Australia. Matt Renshaw, especially, has already hit four boundaries. Warner’s been content to take singles. The seamers haven’t provided too much trouble. Outfield looks fast. Good toss to win? Australia 22/0.

What about Pat Cummins, who’s come in to replace Mitchell Starc? He made a sterling debut against South Africa in 2011 but then has been plagued with injuries. He can be quite a handful though:

Aussies can’t get off the pitch:

9.48 am: HUGE appeal from Ishant Sharma! He gets one to straighten and gets Renshaw in front. Umpire says no and India don’t review. Good call, it pitched outside leg-stump. Renshaw wristily flicks a boundary two balls later. There’s not a lot in this pitch. Australia 10/0.

Let’s have a look at Australia’s two key inclusions in this team. First there’s Maxwell. Everyone knows that he can be devastating in the limited-overs formats. But what about the longer form?

Then he has “brain-fades” like this, as well...

9.45 am: Umesh Yadav gets one to rip off and beats Warner. But no more damage done. Australia 6/0.

The two captains shared a hand-shake at the toss. Nice to see after the mud-slinging that happened over the DRS controversy.

And a look at the key battles:

Here are the key battles to look for between India and Australia before the third Test. Who will come out on top?#TestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/xc7WvHRTGs — TheField (@thefield_in) March 15, 2017

9.35 am: And we’re off. A quiet beginning, considering the fiery build-up. Ishant Sharma gets the first three to move away and the batsman Matt Renshaw won’t be tempted. He does get the batsman to play in the next two balls. Last ball is on the legs and Renshaw nicely flicks it away for a boundary. Australia 4/0.

First Test in Ranchi!

As a kid, I know how excited I was when a test match came to Hyderabad. Can imagine the feeling in Ranchi. Hope it is a good one — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2017

9.22 am: So you won’t fancy a bowl here, right, Shane?

Great toss to win as this looks a horror pitch 250/75 could be a great score. Warner V Ashwin the key. My thoughts via video coming asap https://t.co/xCXXqlLcmU — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 16, 2017

In a previous tweet which he deleted, he called it the “worst pitch of the series”.

9.15 am: There’s been a lot of focus on the pitches this series...and for good reason. Pune was “poor”. Bengaluru was “below average”. And the early signs haven’t been promising for Ranchi.

See those dark patches?

Ranchi pitch report pic.twitter.com/h1o5ipcTIv — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) March 14, 2017

It’s even been called a “mud monster”!

9.00 am: Welcome to the live coverage of the the first day of the third Test in Ranchi. And my, don’t we need the cricket?

DRS-Gate. Did Australia cheat? Are India lying? What’s happening? The interval since the end of the second Test and the start of the third has seen mud-slinging, comments and accusations. Things are still boiling over but hopefully, the shift back to cricket will help.

Toss time. Steve Smith wins the toss and chooses to bat (obviously). Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are in.

steve smith wins the toss and elects to bat without turning around and glancing at his dressing room for consultation #IndvAus — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 16, 2017

Fresh start, says Virat Kohli. And Murali Vijay is back for Abhinav Mukund.