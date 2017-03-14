international tennis

Indian Wells roundup: Wawrinka, Nishikori, Thiem, Sock also progress to quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic's doubles run also came to an end after he and Viktor Troicki were beaten by sixth seeds Raaven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram.

Peter Parks/ AFP

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer have set up a potentially exciting quarter-finals after coming out on top in the ‘Quarter of Death’ at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, getting the better of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka, who is also the highest seed left in the draw after Djokovic’s ouster, needed three sets to fend off lucky loser Yoshihito Nishioka to make it to the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old Japanese southpaw started off strongly to take the first set 6-3, before the three-time major champion turned around the match, winning the last two sets 6-3, 7-6(4).

“I wasn’t playing great. I was not moving well at the beginning,” said the World No 3 analysing his match. “I think in general in the third set, I played better than the first two sets. I was playing a little bit more aggressive.”

Wawrinka will next face eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarters, after the Austrian defeated 10th seeded Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in their fourth round match.

Thiem won 83% points off his first serves to Monfils’ 62% and saved both break points on his serve. He also converted three of the six break points he faced on the Frenchman’s serve – one in the first set and two in the second – to finish off the match in 68 minutes.

Pablo vs Pablo

In the other matches, Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, seeded 27th, upset 11th seeded Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their pre-quarter-final match. Cuevas won a total of 73% points on his serve in the 98-minute match, and 54% points for the entirety of the match. And, while he was unable to save the only break point on his serve – in the second set – he also made good by converting two of the five chances he had to break Goffin’s serve.

In the quarters, Cuevas will face a player with whom he shares his first name, in Pablo Carreno Busta, after the latter defeated Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic. The 21st seeded Spaniard won in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(5) in an hour and 29 minutes. Carreno Busta put in 72% of his first serves and won 88% points off them. In comparison, Lajovic had a first serve percentage of 56%, with 72% points won off them. The first set featured just the one break of serve, on Lajovic’s game, while in the second set both players exchanged breaks to take the set into the tie-break that Carreno Busta won 7-5.

Kei Nishikori downs one American, awaits another

In the last quarter-final, 17th seed Jack Sock will face fourth seed Kei Nishikori. Sock brought an end to Malek Jaziri’s highs in the event with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 win over the Tunisian in a match that lasted two hours and 37 minutes.

Jaziri, who faced no break points in the opening set, converted one of the two break points on the American’s serve to put himself ahead in the match. The second set had no service breaks despite both players receiving a handful of chances and in the tie-break, Sock dropped just one point before equalling the match. The final set had both players trade breaks of serve, before Sock finally capitalised decisively to romp ahead with the win.

Nishikori, meanwhile, enjoyed another routine win as he trounced Donald Young 6-2, 6-4 in 77 minutes to reach his second consecutive quarter-final in the tournament. Against Sock, whom he has faced twice before, the World No 5 has a divided head-to-head, though neither of these matches have come recently. Nishikori won their first meeting in the second round of the 2013 Citi Open in Washington, but lost their second matchup the following year in the round of 32 at the Shanghai Masters.

Novak Djokovic’s doubles run ends in disappointment

The sixth seeded team of Raaven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram ended the run of Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in their men’s doubles quarter-final. The South African and his American partner lost the first set, but rebounded well to win the match 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

The unseeded team of Sam Querrey and Gilles Muller will take on Klaasen and Ram in the semi-final, after the duo upset the third seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers, 6-7(2), 6-3, 10-6.

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won their quarter-final clash against Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4. The fourth seeds will play the eighth seeded Polish-Brazilian team of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, after the team defeated Nick Kyrgios and Nenad Zimonjic in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.