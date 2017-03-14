India vs Australia 2017

India vs Australia: Steve Smith's ton gives Australia the bragging rights on Day 1 of Ranchi Test

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten partnership took Australia to 299/4 at stumps on the first day.

Steve Smith’s second century this series dominated the first day of the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi. The Australia captain’s unbeaten 117 took the visitors to 299/4 at stumps. Glenn Maxwell was unbeaten on 82 at the other end, his highest ever Test score. Together, they stitched a partnership of 159 runs to bail end the day firmly in Australia’s favour.

For India, Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, including that of opener Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, who was the last wicket to fall.

Earlier, Smith had won the toss and elected to bat in the first ever Test at Ranchi. The pitch, that was under much debate before the match, looked hard and the outfield was very fast as the Aussie openers David Warner and Renshaw scored at a brisk pace.

India off to good start

The first breakthrough came for India after Ravindra Jadeja was introduced and in the 10th over. Warner offered a return catch off a full toss and Jadeja’s quick reflexes saw him grab it to dismiss the Australian deputy on 19.

Renshaw, who looked in good touch, scoring his first 24 runs only through boundaries, was out next. Yadav got the young opener to edge one to first slip on 44, where Virat Kohli held on to a simple catch.

Shaun Marsh was the third wicket to fall, off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling for two runs. Ashwin turned one in and there was a hint of a bat-pad edge that carried to Cheteshwar Pujara at forward short-leg. Pujara took a stunning catch, diving to his left and the wicket was given after a successful DRS review. This was India’s first successful referral while fielding in this series.

The first session belonged completely to India as Australia went in for lunch at 109/3, with Smith on 34 and Peter Handscomb batting on six. In the second session, Smith and Handscomb put together a partnership of 51 runs, before the latter was trapped LBW by Umesh on 19.

Australia claw back

Glenn Maxwell was the next man in, having replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh in the team. In only his fourth Test, Maxwell played a flamboyant innings of 82, including two sixes. This was his longest innings in international cricket and, together with his captain, he wrested the momentum back from India.

Smith, who was stuck in the nineties for almost an hour as Maxwell took the lead, finally reached his 19th Test ton with a four. His celebration was rather subdued as he raised his bat and helmet and acknowledged the dressing room. This was Smith’s sixth ton against India, after the match-winning one in the first Test at Pune, and 11th as captain.

While Smith and Maxwell piled on the runs, India had more bad news in store as captain Kohli was off the field for a large part of the day due to what looked like a shoulder injury. Kohli hurt his right shoulder as he landed heavily on it while trying to save a boundary at deep midwicket in the 40th over. The impact was jarring and he was seen wincing as he held his shoulder in pain.

The Indian team physio Patrick Farhart rushed on to the field and escorted him off. Kohli was seen applying an ice pack immediately to right shoulder for a considerable period of time in the dressing room. The India captain did not take the field for the remainder of the day as Ajinkya Rahane took over the mantle. The extent of the injury hasn’t been determined as yet and he was reported to be going to a hospital for further examination.

India will have a task at hand when they take the field on the second day.

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.