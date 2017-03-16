India vs Australia 2017

India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell put focus back on cricket on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Both were playing the same attack, one with a longer vision, the other more in the current scheme of things.

As the two captains walked out for the toss in Ranchi, there was a wild sense of anticipation about the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Partly, it was to do with the first-ever Test getting underway at this ground. Most of it, though, was about the eventual outcome of the toss, and how this much-talked-about pitch would play.

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat, of course. Two slips and a gully were in place for Ishant Sharma to start with. It was a departure from the 3+1 routine seen in this series earlier. Not to mention, the keeper and slip fielders stood up from their usual positions. Clearly, Virat Kohli didn’t expect much bounce from the word go. Would he open with spin from one end though?

Indian pacers shine again

Ishant didn’t get the ball to rip, as usual, but one from Umesh Yadav – at 89 miles per hour – took off. It wasn’t exactly a bouncer, even for David Warner’s height. For the record, there weren’t many bouncers bowled on this day one of the Ranchi Test, leave alone when the ball was new and hard in the first hour of play. Spin came on in the seventh over of the innings.

The score read 31/0 at that time. The media storm (mostly Australian) before the game was already diffused. Even before the morning session was up, there needed to be a retraction of words (again, mostly from the Australian media) about how this pitch was truer than the wickets at Pune and Bengaluru.

There were no devils, the ball wasn’t turning square, the outfield was quick, and runs were coming easily. Yes, the visitors cried hoarse for nothing before this Test, and that is putting it rather mildly after a week of exhausting over-reaction from the Australian camp. Both Kohli and Smith, in their pre-match conferences, had tried hard to shift focus away from the controversial build-up.

On a pitch playing true then, Australia’s opening stand of 50 runs did the job perfectly. David Warner and Matt Renshaw went about at a fair clip and they scored these runs off just 57 balls. The wicket’s surety played a part and it called for a change in strategy. There was not much in it for the spinners, and there was erratic repetition of low bounce. This is where India’s two pacers put their hand up.

Truth told, this home season, India’s pace attack has come of age, and that includes the experienced Ishant too. Since the West Indies tour, through the series against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh, there has been a keen consistency in how the Indian pacers have bowled. When fit, Mohammed Shami is the enforcer. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is used as per conditions. Ishant performs the holding role, and then there is Umesh Yadav.

Umesh Yadav has undergone a sea of change in becoming India’s lead bowler (AFP)

From 2016 onwards, Yadav has undergone a sea of change in becoming India’s lead bowler, particularly in the absence of Shami. He always had that knack of delivering a breakthrough, but consistency is a more heartening aspect of this recent growth curve. He has done it umpteen times this home season, but you don’t need to watch highlights from the series already gone by. Just play back his second spell from the morning session, and the one after lunch later.

When he returned to bowl in the 21st over, there was already some reverse swing on offer. At his pace, with this particular weapon added on, Yadav has been lethal. As he bowled to Smith, Kohli put up a restrictive leg-side field – silly mid-on, squarish mid-on, short mid-wicket, and squarish mid-wicket. The ploy was clear – take the ball away, and then slip one in, reversing ideally, and trap the Australian captain.

It didn’t work against Smith, but Renshaw bit the bullet. He edged one that fell short, and the very next ball, opened the face of his bat just a tad more, enough for the ball to fly to Kohli at slip. Post lunch, with a similar ploy, Peter Handscomb succumbed to Yadav as well, a full-bloodied yorker onto his boots. At the other end, it was inspiration enough for Ishant to hold a steady line. Australia went from 50/0 to 140/4, as the Indian bowling applied a collective choke on a good batting surface.

The Big Show

Whenever Glenn Maxwell comes to the crease, try and play the WWE wrestler’s theme in your head, for it adds to the expectancy of a big-hitting innings. He has that reputation – smack everything out of sight. The thing about such an approach, though, is sometimes it works and mostly it doesn’t. Not to mention, Test cricket is different. A slow-release, wherein the opposition will trick you into thinking that it is playing to your strength while it is cleverly trying to pry upon your weakness.

Against popular expectations then, Maxwell canned his natural urges and helped steady the Australian innings. While Smith went about his business at the other end, looking busy at the crease and grinding out runs, Maxwell’s determination to simply not throw it away was truly spectacular.

Maybe, the devil isn’t in pitches or in a player’s particular natural ability. Maybe, it is in building up a certain narrative, one that is fit into the situation-at-hand, rather than providing an apt description. Maybe the hype about Maxwell’s “natural game” is just that. Even in hitting a six off Ravindra Jadeja to reach his maiden Test fifty – a shot unlike his T20 slogs – he showed enough merit in an alternative story to be told about him. Maybe, this Ranchi pitch – if it had a voice – would be screaming out the same.

If there was certain resolve in Smith to bat all day, the same narration cannot be denied to Maxwell too. The Australian skipper needed someone to stay with him, and none among their top-order (all considered better batsmen than Maxwell) could do so.

Both Smith and Maxwell were playing the same attack, one with a longer vision, the other more in the current scheme of things. It could be seen in the manner Maxwell raced once past his half-century. By the time Smith moved from 94 to 98 in the space of 25 deliveries, Maxwell had raced from 51 to 73.

Sure, it didn’t help that Kohli was off the field for the entire final session, as Australia closed shop with 299 runs on the board, setting up the game. “It was a good pitch to bat on,” said Renshaw after the first day’s play. “The Indians came hard at us, but they were very quiet today. The morning session tomorrow will be vital in shaping the outcome of this Test,” he added, re-affirming that the focus is firmly back on cricket.

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.