Being Steve Smith: ‘Brain fade’ artist and the best Test batsman in the world

India's enemy No 1 once again showed the hosts that there is a lot more to him than just a botched up DRS appeal.

This home season, we have had the privilege of watching the best batsmen of the current generation. Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Virat Kohli and now, Steve Smith. So, perhaps, one might say that we are in a position to judge. Of the lot, the Australia skipper stands out the most – well, he literally does.

While the others seem pretty conventional – in terms of technique at least – Smith could possible conduct an orchestra with his movements.

At last count, there are at least 19 distinct movements before he finally gets into his stance to face the bowler. He fidgets and he fidgets. Then, as the bowler runs in, he fidgets some more. The bat seems to come from gully (as against the norm of being somewhere between the off-stump and first slip), the stance opens up (exposing the back leg) and he almost seems side-on. But then, magically, amidst all that chaos, it all comes together just in time for the bat to meet ball.

It isn’t pretty to look at but it is efficient… brutally so. Smith’s career average after 53 Tests is 60.73 – in line with the greatest to have ever played the game, only Bradman stands in a different league. In this series, one that has been dominated by bowlers on raging turners, his average stands at 72.25 (289 runs). At Ranchi, he calmly worked his way to another century – 117 off 244 balls and helped Australia reach 299/4 on day one.

There are many batsmen who are very good at home. It’s understandable as well. The conditions are known and you always have the advantage over the opposition in that sense. But what marks Smith out is how he fares away from home.

Away averages:

Steve Smith: 59.10 (nine of his 19 hundreds)

Virat Kohli: 44.61 (nine of his 16 hundreds)

Joe Root: 44.89 (three of his 11 hundreds)

Kane Williamson: 46.41 (nine of his 16 hundreds)

While these numbers might drop (or rise) a little on Friday depending on how much he eventually makes, Smith has shown himself to be adept at facing spin and equally comfortable against the fast bowlers in varying conditions. Not bad at all for a player who started his Test career as a bowler and batted at No 8 in his first Test. The difference in averages, honestly, is stark. Can someone be so much better than the rest?

Can someone be so much better than the rest? (AFP)

Going beyond the numbers

Then, some might argue that sometimes numbers do not tell the whole story. But take into account the kind of build-up he had to the Ranchi Test to see another facet of his genius.

The DRS controversy had refused to blow over in the break between the Bengaluru and Ranchi Tests, the series was tied at 1-1 and Virat Kohli’s side was increasingly looking like one that had discovered it’s joie de vivre. Smith was enemy No 1 and he seemed rather remarkably nonplussed about it.

On the eve of the match, Smith had dismissed Kohli’s “cheating” claims as ridiculous. But the hatchet was far from buried. If anything, there seemed to be a silent ratcheting up… silent because the boards had decided they wanted peace.

The toss saw both skippers studiously avoid each other, no eye contact and just a cursory handshake. They clearly wanted to settle this on the ground.

In total control

After a quick start, David Warner threw his wicket away. Smith walked in, buckled down and decided to bat. He didn’t look for quick runs, he just looked to stay at the wicket and the rest – like his batting technique – just fell into place. Lesser batsmen would have been distracted by the ruckus, but the 27-year-old always seemed in total control.

For over an hour on day one of the Ranchi Test (between the 69th and 83rd over), Steve Smith was stuck in the 90s. Being that close to the landmark might have made other batsmen nervous, but the Australian skipper was more than happy to watch Glenn Maxwell hog the strike. He seemed comfortable – as comfortable as all the fidgeting can make him seem.

When the last ball of day one was bowled, the duo were still standing, having stitched together a 159-run partnership, with Smith as the junior partner – 67 runs to Maxwell’s 82.

“Brain-fade” artist or not, this bloke can bat. Almost reluctantly, acting skipper Ajinkya Rahane shook his hand, congratulating him. Today, India had been trumped.

It is a simple game

As they were walking off the field, Michael Clarke asked Smith what he thought of Maxwell’s innings and his answer, while not getting into specifics, revealed how he sees the game.

“He had a plan, he stuck to it and put the bad ball away. It’s simple, really.”

Well, it’s rarely ever that simple. But, perhaps, in Smith’s mind it is. Most people have a problem sticking to their goals but the Australian skipper somehow almost never seems to have a “brain fade” while batting – at least not when it is related to his batting itself.

Being able to control what you want to do on the pitch is a huge part of Test cricket and more than anything Smith seems to have mastered that aspect of his game. He will, however, know that his job is far from done.

The Ranchi wicket is good for batting and will probably stay that way for at least a couple days more. If Australia want to put India in a spot, they will have to bat big and in their captain, they probably have the best man for the job.

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.