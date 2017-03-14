international tennis

The new timeline of the Federer-Nadal duality is about resurrection, not revival

Although the Spaniard still leads their head-to-head record 23-13, three straight wins have given the Swiss momentum.

Caught in the upturn of Novak Djokovic’s rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the last couple of years, the Federer and Nadal competition series in tennis’ booklet looked to have trailed abruptly.

The 2015 Basel Open final, which has now come to be the indicator of a pivotal turnabout in both players’ careers, was then considered an isolated eventuality, more on coincidental lines much like their Australian Open final. The Indian Wells draw did bring a difference to this narrative of concurrence, by pitting them together in the so-called quarter of death, but the potentiality of them actually playing each other still remained tentative at best.

And, at the end of their match, the highlights of which predominantly include numerous retelling and encapsulation of Federer’s dominance, there’s also certain uncertainty leftover.

Was Rafael Nadal finally left in Roger Federer’s shadow?

The one-sidedness of Federer dictating the game to Nadal looks to have brought their contests on an even-keel. When viewed from Nadal and his coaching team’s perspective, however, the rivalry continues to be uneven. This time though, stacked against them.

“It was obvious that I didn’t have the right answer for his returns, no? I needed to neutralise the points,” Nadal pointed out in his post-match press conference. “I needed to neutralise his two first balls, and I didn’t. I was a little bit better than him in general when I neutralised the first two shots, and then I could manage [the point] a little bit better, no? So I was not enough good tonight to make that happen and he deserved the victory, for sure. [It was] very easy [for him].

Nadal’s assessment was narrowed to the finer points of his tactics, or lack thereof. Yet, in trying to recap his 68-minute endeavour, the 30-year-old missed the obviousness of the stagnancy ailing his game in the recent past.

Transformation of the Mallorcan’s forehand: From boon to bane

In the last couple of seasons, coinciding with the strongholds of Djokovic, Murray, and Federer was also the unmistakeable loss of form of Nadal. Indeed, he finished 2014 by winning his ninth French Open title and with a second final at the Australian Open. Irrespective of these successes, it was also the year when his opponents started to lock in on his game’s predictability, especially honing in on his top-spin heavy forehands.

2015 was a continuation of this newly exploitable trend, with his rivals finding it easier to barter against his forehands than on his relatively weaker backhand wing. The essence of Nadal’s game that revolved around him setting up winners and drawing out errors against his opponents thus came to be diluted in the course of those 12 months, as he remained bogged down by his brittle physique and the resulting loss to his self-confidence.

A curtailed 2016 and the wins enclosed within the year gave him adequate time to regain his ambitious purposefulness, which he put to good use at the start of 2017, reaching consecutive finals at the Australian Open, and in Acapulco. However, on both occasions, he failed to hit his stride, with his forehands unable to withstands the barrage of shots directed towards it. And, while it was not a final, it was a pattern that repeated itself in his fourth-round match at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Is an alteration imminent?

The redistribution of the erstwhile designated strengths and weaknesses of Federer’s game delves largely on his backhand, as it should be. It is far from being perfect and even now, despite all his adjustments, Federer is most likely to pepper errors when facing a constancy of shots on that front. A similar analysis of Nadal’s shot-making would indicate the superficiality that lies camouflaged in the Mallorcan’s forehand. Just like it presents an interesting parallel for Nadal to borrow ideas from.

Whether he likes it or not, and whether he is wholly accepting of it or not, Nadal needs to reinvent his game to stymie his rivals, including his oldest, all over again. He did make a reference to it in his last presser at Indian Wells, indicating a timeline for the Miami Open. “You need to play well. You need to play your best if you want to have chances to win, and I did not play my best,” he said.

“[But], I was fighting. I was trying to find solutions. I tried to serve quicker. I tried to serve changing more directions, and I was trying to return inside and in the back. I have to think from my side, and I think I can do it much better next time. I started the season [great], [by] playing great tennis [and by] winning a lot of matches. [On Wednesday], I didn’t play my best, but I am really confident I gonna play well in Miami this week.”

If, then, he does manage to ring in these changes in time for the Miami Open next week, any probability of a Fedal rematch will be seen as the resurrection of their long-standing jousting, and a more balanced one at that.

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.