‘It’s as special a moment as I have had in my career’: Glenn Maxwell on maiden Test century

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell rated his maiden Test century, scored against India on day two of the third Test, as the most special moment of his career, cricket.com.au reported.

The right-hander, who played a sedate knock of 104 off 185 deliveries, said he spent the whole of Thursday night thinking of various scenarios that would transpire on Friday.

Making a comeback into the side after a gap of two years, Maxwell played a crucial role as he pieced together a 191-run partnership with skipper Steve Smith, who played an epic unbeaten knock of 178 as Australia amassed 451 in their first innings.

“You go to sleep at 82 not out, you’ve just put 150 with the skipper, I thought about it the whole night,” said Maxwell. “I went through about 300-400 different scenarios that could have happened the next day. Most of them weren’t good. So much emotion just fell out of me soon after got the hundred. Even thinking about it now I have got a frog in my throat. It’s as special a moment as I have had in my career. And hopefully it’s not the last,” he added.

Maxwell became only the second Australian to score a century in all three formats after former all-rounder Shane Watson.

“Very happy to get back into the Test team,” Maxwell said. “That partnership with Smudge [Smith] put us in a good position. To have that faith shown in me, to produce that innings has been really amazing,” IANS quoted Maxwell as saying.

“I felt very comfortable out there,” the 28-year-old said. “That was obviously something I have been working on. But now we got to be disciplined again. We have got the ball reversing.”

In reply, India finished the second day’s play at 120/1, losing the lone wicket of opener Lokesh Rahul (67). Maxwell said Australia would have preferred to have a few more wickets before the bails were dislodged for the day.

“We would have liked one or two more wickets,” he said. “The pitch was a little bit more up and down, and a little bit more spin today. Hopefully that continues as the match wears on,” he added, hoping that his off-spin would come handy on Saturday.

‘Would love to follow in Steve Smith’s footsteps and turn my career around’

Maxwell heaped praise on skipper Smith for being an inspirational leader to the Australian team, cricket.com.au reported.

“He’s a guy that people feed off,” said Maxwell when asked to describe Smith’s impact on the team. “He’s a very inspirational leader with the way he’s gone about his career.”

The duo had started their partnership with Australia precariously placed at 140/4 on the opening day. While Maxwell fell soon after reaching the three-figure mark, Smith carried his bat through.

“He probably lifts the team to another level because he makes the game look so easy,” Maxwell said. “We watch him play and everyone’s in awe of the way he goes about it, he does it in such a different, unique way and he owns that. “He doesn’t care what people say about his technique. He knows he has his technique doubters, but when the bloke’s got 19 Test tons and averages over 60 I don’t think you can knock it too much.

“He obviously had his doubters, when he came into the team he was a leg-spinning all-rounder batting at No.8 or 9. What a turnaround he’s had. I know that’s a long way off, but I’d love to be able to follow in his footsteps and change my career from where I started,” Maxwell added.