Ranchi Test, Day 3 live: Murali Vijay reaches his fifty as India grind on

They call it the moving day in Test cricket, and India will definitely look to do that on day three in Ranchi, as they trail Australia by 331 runs. India did well to reach 120/1 at stumps on day two, after bowling Australia out for 451. The hosts will know that if they manage to get 100 runs ahead of their opponents, victory is still achievable, having done the same against England.

Opener Murali Vijay will resume his innings on 42. He is due a big knock and this could not be a more opportune moment. He’s got Cheteshwar Pujara for company, who is in good touch following his match-winning knock of 92 in Bengaluru. Umesh Yadav had some good news for Indian fans, saying that captain Virat Kohli is “fit to play” and should bat in the first innings after injuring his shoulder while fielding on day one.

Live updates:

10.45 am: India 149/1. Australia have lost both their reviews at the end of the 58th over. O’Keefe raps Pujara in front, but umpire thinks it’s bat first. Australia are convinced otherwise and review it. Replays seem to concur with the umpire, and the television official decides to not go for ultra edge at all. However, ultra edge does come up on screen later and it seems to show a spike before the ball hit the bat. Do we have another DRS controversy?

To make things worse for Australia, in the very next over, bat-pad takes a catch off Nathan Lyon’s bowling and the Aussies appeal again. Umpire says no again, and this time there is no review left. Ultra edge shows it was bat first again! Oh, dear!

10.30 am: At drinks in the first session, India have reached 144/1. Just 24 runs have been scored in an hour. Australia have bowled well, but haven’t been able to get a wicket. The Vijay-Pujara partnership is 53 off 148 balls.

Deepak Malik/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

10.20 am: India 138/1. Cheteshwar Pujara has raced along to 19 off just 80 balls. Slow down, mayte! There’s no rush! Pat Cummins has just bowled three consecutive maidens. India look set to reach 300 before lunch.

Meanwhile, this will be great news for Indian fans:

Virat Kohli batting in Ranchi nets this morning. Looks set to bat at fall of next wicket #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bWbJkTnxUC — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) March 18, 2017

10.10 am: Finally, Vijay gets the single that takes him to his 15th fifty in his 50th Test match. It’s come off 129 balls, but that won’t bother him or India.

Run-rate down this morning, but more importantly both batsmen have dropped anchor already. Good day for a hard grind this! #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 18, 2017

10 am: India 131/1. The runs have dried up after that Vijay six. He’s been stuck on 49 for a while now. While we wait for the half-century, here’s a great snap of Vijay’s six off O’Keefe earlier in the day. One for the poster wall, this one:

Deepak Malik/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

9.40 am: India 128/1. Vijay is in the mood! He smacks Steve O’Keefe straight down the ground for six in the second over of the morning. He’s made his intentions clear.

9.20 am: Murali Vijay looks in good nick ahead of start of play. India need him to build on from his overnight score of 42 and get a big one if they are to match Australia’s total.

9.15 am: This is what the pitch looks like on Day 3. Still looks decent for batting, with no alarming cracks: