Wouldn't have come out and said I'm taking a drug for 10 years if I wanted to hide it: Sharapova

There’s little over a month to go for Maria Sharapova’s return to the WTA Tour at the end of her 15-month doping ban for wrongful use of Meldonium. And reactions – positive as well as negative – have started to pour in from fellow members of the professional tennis fraternity, about her impending comeback, including her receiving successive wild cards.
While the former World No 1 hasn’t been impervious to all that is being said about her, she is also equally understanding of her colleagues still being sceptical of her professionalism. In a recent interview with Vogue, the five-time former Grand Slam champion, went on to note, “I think if I was trying to hide something, I don’t think I would [have] come out to the world and said I was taking a drug for 10 years. If I was really trying to take the easy way out, that [would not have been] a very smart thing to do. But, absolutely [there is going to be suspicion].
Receptive or not, perceptions about her aren’t going to stop Sharapova from playing her heart out on the court. And, in spite of the interruption that she has had to face, there’s no deterring the 30-year-old’s tenacity, which has been an important cornerstone defining her career. “There’s no doubt that that resiliency that I built from scratch, [has helped me],” she said, though she also pointed out the seldom-seen side to this personality trait of hers. “But it doesn’t mean [I am] not vulnerable.”
Unhesitating as she then is to shroud her vulnerability from the world, even while she gave the press conference that totally changed the face of tennis, Sharapova has no reluctance in accepting that she is waiting eagerly to prove herself on the court, and start all over again. “I have expectations [from] myself because I know what I’m capable of. Will I have those [high] standards? Of course. I [will] have to be patient. [But] it’s not my greatest strength.”
These personal attributes aside, from the broader perspective though, the aspect of her receiving wild cards remains an ambiguous territory. According to the existing Women’s Tennis Association guidelines, Sharapova, a Major champion and also a former title-holder at the year-ending WTA finals, has no restrictions on receiving wild cards from tournaments, upon request.
However, following the fracas surrounding her being awarded wild cards in three WTA tournaments, Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, the WTA is aiming to bring about a change to the currently followed system. According to Steve Simon, the WTA Chief Executive Officer, “Every rule gets looked at and reviewed, and I’m sure this may be one of them. If the members wish us [the WTA] to look at the rule, we will, that’s how our system works.”
Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India
From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.
Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.
Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.
Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.
Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.
Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.
Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.