international tennis

Indian Wells roundup: Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka to renew Swiss rivalry in the final

Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram, Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis won the men's and women's doubles titles respectively.

Billie Weiss/ BNP Paribas Open

From 96 players, they were then whittled down to two. The 2017 BNP Paribas Open brought with it a lot of riotousness, starting with the composition of a lopsided draw. And it’s from this imbalanced grouping that two unexpected finalists – Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka – have emerged to make the American tournament a give-it-all fight between two countrymen.

Here’s a look at each player’s progression into the final:

Another show of mastery from Roger Federer

Swiss No 2 Federer went from strength-to-strength in his 6-1, 7-6(4) win over Jack Sock on Saturday.

The four-time former champion was swift in getting two breaks on the 17th seed’s serve in the first set to secure it in the seventh game and race to a one set lead in the match. The American paced his game better in the second set and even saved the single break point that came about on his serve. In the ensuing second set tie-break, though the 22-year-old got a mini break at 3-1, Federer upped his game to win the next six points and claim a place in his seventh Indian Wells final.

Describing his game-plan in his post-match media interaction, Federer said, “I think I’ve just been very focused. That’s something that usually goes away when don’t play for a while. But I guess I have a lot of confidence from Australia, still.”

Federer didn’t face a single break point in the match, and he is still the only player who hasn’t been broken in the course of the five matches played in the tournament. Against Wawrinka, his Davis Cup teammate and occasional doubles partner, Federer has a 19-3 record. However, Federer lost their only matchup in an ATP Masters 1000 final, at the 2014 Monte Carlo Masters.

Stan Wawrinka’s first Indian Wells final

Earlier on the same day, Wawrinka defeated 21st seed Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in 64 minutes to reach his first final at Indian Wells, and fourth final in an ATP Masters 1000.

The World No 3 took the opening set in the ninth game after consolidating the break on Carreno Busta’s serve that he he had secured in the immediately preceding game. In the second set, two consecutive breaks on the Spaniard’s serve in the third and fifth game saw Wawrinka serve out the match in the eighth game of the set.

Following the win, Wawrinka said, “I know when I start to win matches in the tournament, I start to get confidence, the good feeling with the ball, with the way I’m playing in the tournament. I know I [am] playing better and better. I am really happy with the way I’m playing, and I’m really enjoying to be here and playing a final tomorrow.”

Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram win men’s doubles title

Sixth seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram won the men’s doubles title at Indian Wells on Saturday defeating eighth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo. The South African-American team won 6-7(1), 6-4, 10-8 in an hour and 46 minutes.

The first set featured no breaks of serve, though both teams had multiple break point opportunities. In the tie-break, Kubot and Melo routed their higher ranked opponents, and dropped just one point to go ahead in the match. Both teams exchanged a service break in the second set before Klaasen and Ram pipped Kubot and Melo with a second service break to win the second set and keep them in the hunt for their first ATP Masters title as a team. It was quite a tight match tie-break that followed, with Klaasen and Ram outlasting their opponents right towards the end.

Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis win women’s doubles crown

Sixth seeds Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis emerged as the women’s doubles champions on Saturday as well. Chan and Hingis defeated the unseeded Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-2 in 90 minutes. It was the duo’s first WTA title since they teamed up at the Doha Open.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.