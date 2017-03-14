Ranchi Test, live: Pujara passes 150, Saha reaches 50, India crawl towards Australia's total

India hardly moved along on the moving day of the Ranchi Test, scoring only 240 runs at the loss of five wickets to end at 360/6. Cheteshwar Pujara scored the first century by an Indian batsman in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India still trail Australia by 91 runs with Pujara (130 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (18 not out) on crease, after Australia made 451 in the first innings.

India will hope to at least match Australia’s total on day four. But unless the pitch, which has behaved very flat for three days, changes its behaviour drastically, this match is heading towards a draw.

Live updates:

11.10 am: A Lyon gets Pujara in front and the umpire gives it out lbw. India review and ball-tracking shows it missing leg again! India 421/6.

11 am: India 419/6, trail by 32. What is going on?! Saha has just hit a six! He takes a couple of steps towards Lyon, bowling around the wicket, and whacks him over long on for maximum. The next over, Saha gets to his fifth Test half-century. Will India go for it in this last half hour before lunch?

10.50 am: The 400 is up for India and so is Pujara’s 150. The Australian bowlers have now moved to bowling around the wicket and this match is not going anywhere. The captains might as well shake hands and call it a draw right now. India 403/6.

10.30 am: At drinks in the first session, India have reached 397/6. Josh Hazlewood is trying to get under the skins of the two Indian batsmen, but both are not taking the bait. This must be frustrating for Australia – the inability to take wickets and the stonewall defence of the Indians.

10.20 am: India 390/6. Umpire Chris Gaffaney is not having a good time out in the middle:

10.05 am: India 383/6. The Indians have been quiet again in the half hour since start of play. Showing no urgency to up the rate of scoring. This is only further eliminating the possibility of a result in this match. However, it is quite overcast in Ranchi and the floodlights have been switched on. Will we see some rain?

9.45 am: This is the ball-tracking of Saha’s DRS review:

9.40 am: India 368/6, trail by 83. We’re off on day four and we have a DRS review in the second over itself. Cummins raps Saha in front. Umpire Chris Gaffaney thinks it’s out, but India decide to review. And it turns out to be a successful one as ball tracking shows the ball would have missed leg stump. That looked plumb in real-time. India seem to have worked on their reviews!

9.20 am: Will this pitch crack open on day four?