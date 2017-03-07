After their Champions League exit, Manchester City will now have to find a way to stop Liverpool

New season. Brand new manager. Expensive new players. A Champions League title? Maybe not. We could very easily have been speaking of French giants Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, such is the resounding similarity of the fates of both the clubs in Europe’s elite club competition after the influx of oil money.

Both Unai Emery and Pep Guardiola were hired for their expertise in navigating tricky, knockout ties in Europe and were always going to be judged for how close they got to Ol’ Big Ears (The Champions League trophy).

By his own lofty standards, Guardiola will view this campaign as a disappointment, exiting at the Round of 16 for the first time in his career, at the hands of French upstarts Monaco. At the Stade Louis II, they had entered with a two-goal lead and a 14-game unbeaten streak.

Unsettled rearguard

The Sky Blues though never looked like they were in control of the tie from the first whistle, they appeared rattled and the cracks were apparent as the opposition took full advantage and some nervy defending from the visitors, something that has become the norm this season.

Everton must have been ecstatic at the close to £50 million they received for John Stones, the youngster hasn’t looked anywhere close to that price tag. The 22-year old has made more defensive errors than any other City player in the league (3), ranks fourth for clearances, fifth for interceptions and 14th for tackles!

It is difficult to see what he brings to the table, given that as a central defender, he ranks lower than the likes of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane in some of these departments. Guardiola wanted Stones to be his Nesta but the former Barnsley man is prone to the occasional brain-fade and may be dropped once again for this evening’s clash.

Speaking of ball players, after the din surrounding the Joe Hart saga and the arrival of Claudio Bravo, the plans around the first-choice keeper have changed again after the manager reluctantly switched to Willy Caballero as a safer option.

The glass legs of Vincent Kompany, the madness that is Nicolas Otamendi and the ages as well as the slowing down of Aleksandar Kolarov (31), Gael Clichy (31) and Bacary Sagna (33) have given Pep a headache all season long. Do not be surprised if the defence witnesses a major overhaul in the summer.

Inconsistency adds to excitement value

This fixture has always been known for some memorable matches, none more so than Liverpool’s 3-2 win in April 2014 after which erstwhile captain Steven Gerrard had urged his teammates to “not let this slip.” A few weeks later, his own slip against Chelsea would prove decisive in a title race, which City would eventually go on to win.

This season too, Liverpool have performed admirably against the big guns, not losing once in nine fixtures against the rest of the clubs in the top six, scoring 19 points and goals along the way.

In 2017, they have lost against Swansea City, Wolves, Hull and Leicester but have beaten the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. Klopp will be hoping for more of the same, atleast this evening.

City haven’t been the model club either, starting the season with a bang, winning 10 games on the trot followed by a spell of four wins in 17. This was followed by a revival, the Citizens going unbeaten in 14 before the loss at Monaco.

A leaky backline has forced them to play seven different formations in the league, the most successful being the flat 4-3-3, having played and winning six, losing none and scoring 15 goals.

Tactics and absentees

Considering that Liverpool play a similar counter-punching, attack overload style to Monaco’s, Guardiola could opt to match their formation with the above-mentioned 4-3-3, although he will wary of Sadio Mane’s pace and Phillipe Coutinho’s link-up play with the Senegalese.

This may force the Spaniard to play a slightly defensive 4-2-3-1 with Yaya Toure and Fernandinho sitting deepest and trying to firefight the midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Adam Lallana.

In captain Jordan Henderson’s absence, Can has more responsibility thrust on his young shoulders not just as a mere destroyer, but a creator as well, allowing the more attacking minded Wijnaldum to roam further up front.

Roberto Firmino is also doubtful and that could mean a start for Divock Origi, the Belgian hasn’t been shabby when called upon. City could start Otamendi, the Argentine the most effective at breaking up attacks of City’s back four.

The form of Sane has come as a real plus for Pep, and the young German’s battle with Nathaniel Clyne will be eagerly anticipated.

For Liverpool, this is the last of their matches with the top six and with no other distractions, should seal a spot in next year’s Champions League, barring another set of failures against the division’s lower lights. City have away trips to Arsenal and Chelsea after the international break and still have the FA Cup to play for. With their squad depth, they should make it to the top four irrespective of their results in these trio of matches, starting tonight.