Premier League

After their Champions League exit, Manchester City will now have to find a way to stop Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men have an excellent record against the rest of the top six this campaign, winning five and drawing four games.

New season. Brand new manager. Expensive new players. A Champions League title? Maybe not. We could very easily have been speaking of French giants Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, such is the resounding similarity of the fates of both the clubs in Europe’s elite club competition after the influx of oil money.

Both Unai Emery and Pep Guardiola were hired for their expertise in navigating tricky, knockout ties in Europe and were always going to be judged for how close they got to Ol’ Big Ears (The Champions League trophy).

By his own lofty standards, Guardiola will view this campaign as a disappointment, exiting at the Round of 16 for the first time in his career, at the hands of French upstarts Monaco. At the Stade Louis II, they had entered with a two-goal lead and a 14-game unbeaten streak.

Unsettled rearguard

The Sky Blues though never looked like they were in control of the tie from the first whistle, they appeared rattled and the cracks were apparent as the opposition took full advantage and some nervy defending from the visitors, something that has become the norm this season.

Everton must have been ecstatic at the close to £50 million they received for John Stones, the youngster hasn’t looked anywhere close to that price tag. The 22-year old has made more defensive errors than any other City player in the league (3), ranks fourth for clearances, fifth for interceptions and 14th for tackles!

It is difficult to see what he brings to the table, given that as a central defender, he ranks lower than the likes of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane in some of these departments. Guardiola wanted Stones to be his Nesta but the former Barnsley man is prone to the occasional brain-fade and may be dropped once again for this evening’s clash.

Comparison matrix, via Squawka.com

Speaking of ball players, after the din surrounding the Joe Hart saga and the arrival of Claudio Bravo, the plans around the first-choice keeper have changed again after the manager reluctantly switched to Willy Caballero as a safer option.

The glass legs of Vincent Kompany, the madness that is Nicolas Otamendi and the ages as well as the slowing down of Aleksandar Kolarov (31), Gael Clichy (31) and Bacary Sagna (33) have given Pep a headache all season long. Do not be surprised if the defence witnesses a major overhaul in the summer.

Inconsistency adds to excitement value

This fixture has always been known for some memorable matches, none more so than Liverpool’s 3-2 win in April 2014 after which erstwhile captain Steven Gerrard had urged his teammates to “not let this slip.” A few weeks later, his own slip against Chelsea would prove decisive in a title race, which City would eventually go on to win.

This season too, Liverpool have performed admirably against the big guns, not losing once in nine fixtures against the rest of the clubs in the top six, scoring 19 points and goals along the way.

In 2017, they have lost against Swansea City, Wolves, Hull and Leicester but have beaten the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. Klopp will be hoping for more of the same, atleast this evening.

City haven’t been the model club either, starting the season with a bang, winning 10 games on the trot followed by a spell of four wins in 17. This was followed by a revival, the Citizens going unbeaten in 14 before the loss at Monaco.

A leaky backline has forced them to play seven different formations in the league, the most successful being the flat 4-3-3, having played and winning six, losing none and scoring 15 goals.

Tactics and absentees

City's 4-3-3 formation, courtesy Whoscored.com

Considering that Liverpool play a similar counter-punching, attack overload style to Monaco’s, Guardiola could opt to match their formation with the above-mentioned 4-3-3, although he will wary of Sadio Mane’s pace and Phillipe Coutinho’s link-up play with the Senegalese.

This may force the Spaniard to play a slightly defensive 4-2-3-1 with Yaya Toure and Fernandinho sitting deepest and trying to firefight the midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Adam Lallana.

In captain Jordan Henderson’s absence, Can has more responsibility thrust on his young shoulders not just as a mere destroyer, but a creator as well, allowing the more attacking minded Wijnaldum to roam further up front.

Roberto Firmino is also doubtful and that could mean a start for Divock Origi, the Belgian hasn’t been shabby when called upon. City could start Otamendi, the Argentine the most effective at breaking up attacks of City’s back four.

The form of Sane has come as a real plus for Pep, and the young German’s battle with Nathaniel Clyne will be eagerly anticipated.

For Liverpool, this is the last of their matches with the top six and with no other distractions, should seal a spot in next year’s Champions League, barring another set of failures against the division’s lower lights. City have away trips to Arsenal and Chelsea after the international break and still have the FA Cup to play for. With their squad depth, they should make it to the top four irrespective of their results in these trio of matches, starting tonight.

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

