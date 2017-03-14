Ranchi Test, Day 5, Live: Australia begin survival grind

How the tables can turn. On the first and second day, when Australia were getting the runs and inching their way towards 400 and 500 with Steve Smith playing a classic, few believed they could lose. And then they ran into the phenomenon called Cheteshwar Pujara. Now Australia begin Day 5 of the Ranchi Test 129 runs behind and eight wickets in hand. The series is tied 1-1 and if Australia need to get to Dharamsala unscathed, they’ll need to put their heads up and just survive.

Live updates:

9.57 am: Good batting from Renshaw. He’s getting a good stride and neutralising any turn Jadeja can get. He can’t have a brainfade like the first innings. Umesh keeps it out teasing on a length. Smith leaves four, almost nicks the fifth. Gets a single off the last ball. Australia 37/2.

It’s a little sad that the burden is falling on Smith every innings. He deserves better.

204 balls the most Smith has faced in 4th inns of a Test. Reckon he needs to better that today #INDvAUS — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) March 20, 2017

Well....yes...but, Umesh Yadav can’t really tell Jadeja to bowl slower, right?

Jadeja take barely 90 seconds to complete an over, its very difficult for a pacer to bowl in tandem.#IndvAus — Athar Pujara 🏏 (@cricdrugs) March 20, 2017

9.49 am: Smith and Renshaw manage to keep Jadeja out for another over. Jadeja did manage to get Renshaw’s edge though but it was wide and short of slip. Smith looks steady and settled against Umesh. One run in the last two overs. Australia 34/2.

Haa! They’re soulmates, aren’t they?

Besties Steve Smith and Virat Kohli having an early morning catch-up on day five https://t.co/6PZpc6Lzji #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/d2Gn564RWK — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FOXCricketLive) March 20, 2017

Jadeja’s miserliness has been the stuff of legend.

Smith's Test strike rate v Jadeja of 31.89 is his lowest v any of India's bowlers in this Test. His highest is 66.56 v Umesh. #IndvAus — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 20, 2017

9.45 am: Umesh Yadav is trying to work over Steve Smith like how he got him out in Bengaluru 2nd Innings. Trying to angle it in with the ball keeping low. So far Smith has kept him out. Nice sharp snorter to Renshaw last ball. Australia 33/2.

Smith, Test average by innings: 1st: 93.37, 2nd: 52.68, 3rd: 49.13, 4th: 33.33. #IndvAus — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 20, 2017

We share your sentiments, Mr Balaji.

9.38 am: Steve Smith creams a boundary through covers off Umesh Yadav. Looking very positive out there. Jadeja beats Renshaw on the outside edge next over. Australia 31/2.

Here’s how the pitch looks on Day 5. Plenty of rough for Jadeja to exploit outside the left-hander’s off-stump.

Can’t fault WinViz, can we?

At the start of day five in Ranchi #WinViz ranks India as favourites. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/ih0uOLDZf1 — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 20, 2017

9.35 am: And we’re off. Steve Smith looks solid as ever as he plays out Jadeja’s unfinished over from the last day. Renshaw blocks one out. Australia 24/2.

Whatever be the result of this match, Australia have unearthed a pace attack for the ages.

9.00 am: For four days, the Ranchi pitch seemed placid. Australia and India racked up a 1053 runs. And then in the dying light of the fourth day, Ravindra Jadeja got the ball. And then the pitch looked unplayable. David Warner and then Nathan Lyon, the nightwatchman, were dismissed by two jaffas. Australia are 23/2 and they’re 129 runs behind. This is going to be a good old-fashioned grind.

It was the Cheteshwar Pujara show yesterday, who, along with Wriddhiman Saha, batted Australia out of this Test match,

Ravindra Jadeja will be key today. He had fun with the bat yesterday:

The warrior in @imjadeja celebrates #INDvAUS. India have also declared their innings on 603/9, lead Australia (451) by 152 runs pic.twitter.com/XcHPO0ObEU — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2017

And here’s Gaurav Sethi on how Pujara must finally get the love and backing from the Indian team that he justly deserves.