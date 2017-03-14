international tennis

Winning the Australian Open and Indian Wells titles was not part of the plan, says Roger Federer

The former world No 1 has once again left everyone behind in the dust, chalking up an incredible run-of-form that looked unbelievable, six months ago.

The gamut of emotions on Roger Federer’s face as he hit the winner that gave him his fifth Indian Wells title on Sunday ranged from exhilaration to wild-eyed surprise. It was as if he too couldn’t believe his latest feat, while on his comeback trail.

That Federer, a record-holder in almost every ATP tournament and across the four Majors, would still be caught unawares with the magnitude of his win was refreshing. It presented the other perennially eager-for-more attitude of the 18-time Grand Slam as he was unaffected by time and all that it brought along in his career.

No lack of flair for the maestro

“I’m not as surprised as I was at the [Australian Open], but still this comes as a big, big surprise to me, nevertheless, to win here again and beating the players that I did and the way I did,” said Federer about his fifth Indian Wells title. “[But] the dream run continues. The fairytale of the comeback that I have already shown in Australia.”

His runup to Sunday’s final against Stanislas Wawrinka, in many ways, lacked the same intensity as the Australian Open, when he became the first player since Mats Wilander to win a Grand Slam title after defeating four top-10 players consecutively. Parallelly, it was also similar to the two full weeks he had at Melbourne Park in that he had to make his way past a tough quarter, now acclaimed as the Quarter of Death, which had him rout his long-time rival Rafael Nadal before eventually playing – and triumphing – against Wawrinka.

Throughout the fortnight, in each match he played, the 35-year-old made his win look easy and his opponents as mere appendages to the story he spun. Up until the final, he had not been broken once and the only player who saw a break-point chance on his racquet was Nadal, before Federer obliterated that chance away swiftly.

Equally fleetly has then come about the Basel native’s 90th ATP title, despite the brief dip he had during the Dubai Open, when he lost to Evgeny Donskoy after having three match points. While Federer had gone on to maintain after his Dubai Open to the Russian that he wasn’t sure how and when the match turned, following his win on Sunday, he talked about the changes that had been wrought to his 2017 season after his second title of the year. “It’s an absolutely huge start to the year for me. Last year I didn’t win any titles. I don’t think I was in any finals except Brisbane. The change is dramatic, and it feels great.”

Peering cautiously through to the winding season ahead

Dramatic or not, Federer was also prompt to acknowledge that the repeated successes in these two months were also directly influenced by his training during his protracted his off-season break in 2016. “I think it was the work that I had in November [and] December,” the world No 6 had said after his third-round win over Steve Johnson at Indian Wells. “It’s weird, you know, but you just feel like it’s paying off, you know. Because I hit so many balls at practice, you get much more rhythm and eventually you play points and sets and you realise all that rhythm, you almost don’t need it.”

Correlating it to his speech on Sunday, Federer added, “In November [and] December, when I realised things were going well, and we had a meeting about what the goals are for the season in terms of rankings and the goal was to be top-eight by after Wimbledon. So I’m there much, much faster. It’s great, but you definitely have to reassess your goals and see, where do you go from here? Because this was not part of the plan, to win Australia and Indian Wells, I can tell you that.”

And, while the Swiss revelled in his unexpected fount of title runs by further entrenching his place atop the Race to London, where he leads the second-placed Nadal by almost twice as many points, he was also curiously circumspect about the coming fortnight, where he is expected to join the ATP circuit in Miami.

“I think now it’s really important for me to rest up,” began the 25-time Masters champion. “I hope I can play as late as possible going to Miami. Then I will make the plan for the remainder of the season, especially on clay, after Miami. I know how hard it is to win back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami titles. That’s why again I sort of go to Miami knowing it’s going to be really difficult. It always starts at zero. You have to get yourself up for the first rounds.”

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.