'I feel fantastic': struggling David Warner is confident of turning things around in fourth Test

Opener David Warner is confident that his barren run in the ongoing India-Australia series will end sooner in the crucial fourth Test to be played in Dharamshala from Saturday, PTI reported.
The left-handed opener has managed just 131 runs in six innings with a 33-run knock in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test being his best so far.
Warner said there was nothing wrong with him as he was striking the ball quite well.
“I feel fantastic, I couldn’t be hitting the ball any better but it’s just that the runs aren’t coming for me at the moment. That will come, it will turn around,” Warner told reporters. “I just have to keep being disciplined and making sure that my preparation is still the same - not change anything, and just go about my business as I do,” he said.
The aggressive batsman said he was not the first cricketer to endure a tough period.
“Numbers always pop up everywhere. For me it’s about putting my best foot forward and trying to put my team in a position that we can either defend or win games. That’s what that’s about. Everyone in world cricket, greats and legends of the game have had stints overseas or at home (where) they’ve had some form slumps. That’s just the game of cricket.”
He said he has done it in past, emerging out of a lean patch, adding he can do it again.
“That’s in the back of your mind you’ve got to keep telling yourself you’ve done the hard yards, you just don’t lose it overnight. There were tough periods where I kept on thinking to myself ‘am I actually doing the work at training?’ I sort of second guessed myself.
“I had a couple of words to some boys around Christmas time and they weren’t seeing any trends or anything with my dismissals, everything I was doing at training was spot on and in the normal way I go about it.
“Nothing has changed, it’s still the same. I’ve just got to go out and keep backing myself and, when I’m out there, adapt to the conditions and then keep backing myself to try and keep putting the runs on the board,” he said.
Warner said he has been giving Australia steady starts with Matt Renshaw but need to convert those into big ones.
“For the team’s sake we need to get off to a good start,” Warner said. “As a partnership, me and Renners have been getting off to an okay start. None for 50 over here, you need those to be none for 100. We’ve seen the Indians do it before, batting big and (making) partnerships of 200.”
Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India
From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.
Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.
Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.
Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.
Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.
Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.
Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.