India vs Australia 2017

Sledging and giving it back to the opposition is fine, but has Virat Kohli crossed the line?

Has the India captain resorted to mud-slinging and washing dirty linen in the media to compensate for his own poor form?

IANS

“It’s funny all our guys ask about the cricket and the first thing you ask is controversial, but it’s okay.”

With that line, Virat Kohli, speaking in the post-match press conference in Ranchi, continued his brazen attack on Australia in this series. The India captain was responding to a question from an Australian journalist about an allegation he had made against his counterpart, Steve Smith. He did go on to answer the question, but not before making it clear that the India versus Australia battle was not restricted to the cricket field. Throughout this series, Kohli has hardly missed an opportunity to voice his feelings about Australia, whether it is the cricketers or the media.

It began in Bengaluru, when Kohli accused the Australian cricketers of looking up to their dressing room to check whether they should use the Decision Review System on two occasions apart from the one when his counterpart Steve Smith was caught doing it. Smith apologised for his actions, calling it a “brain fade”, but Kohli said in his press conference that he saw it happen “two times [more] when I was batting out there”, before just stopping short of calling the Australians cheats.

The International Cricket Council decided to not take any action after reviewing video footage, which would suggest that there were no other instances when Australia tried to use unfair means to decide to review an on-field umpiring decision. Kohli also did not specify the two instances, even as the two country’s cricket boards decided to bury the hatchet and move on.

Over to Ranchi, and when Kohli was asked by an Australian reporter whether he regretted making the allegations, the Indian skipper said, “I think about what I say. I don’t regret anything that I’ve said. But at the same time it’s important not to be stupid and not go on with the same thing on a daily basis because there is cricket to be played.”

Except, that’s exactly what he did in the Ranchi Test.

Kohli was hardly on the field for the first two days after injuring his shoulder while fielding, and his innings lasted 23 balls on the third day. When he took the field during the second innings, he appeared to send at least three Australian batsmen off by clutching his injured shoulder, in what seemed to be a response to Glenn Maxwell mocking his injury by doing the same while fielding. Kohli was later seen having a chat with Maxwell as well when the Australian came to bat.

Glenn Maxwell (right) mocking Virat Kohli's shoulder injury (Screengrab)
Glenn Maxwell (right) mocking Virat Kohli's shoulder injury (Screengrab)

Kohli would later reveal to the press that four or five Australian players had said something about the Indian team’s physiotherapist, Patrick Farhat. “I don’t know why [they took Farhat’s name]. His job is to treat me. I did not find the reason behind it. I could not understand. You must ask him [Steve Smith] why they started taking his name.” Kohli did not specify who these four or five players were or what they said.

Never a dull moment

Dull moments are few and far between whenever India play Australia in this age of Kohli. From flipping the bird to the crowd, to having a go at chirping bowlers and fielders while batting, to giving several juicy quotes to journalists during press conferences, Kohli has made it clear on numerous occasions that he and his team will not sit quietly to be bullied by the once world-beaters and serial sledgers.

Kohli has always been on the aggressive side, but he seems to pump up the belligerence whenever he plays Australia. However, he might be taking it a bit too far with unnecessary send-offs and comments made to the media. A bit of banter on the field, trying to get into the opposition’s head and all that is fine, but Kohli has perhaps overdone it in this series, especially considering he is now the captain.

Pushing your players to achieve their best on the field is one thing – Kohli did that brilliantly in Bengaluru when India had to restrict the Australian first-innings total after being bowled out for 189. For Indian fans, it was a joy to watch everyone in the team all pumped up and charging in on the Australians, led by the captain. The problem with Kohli is that he doesn’t leave matters on the field.

During his first tour of Australia in 2011-’12, he took to Twitter to vent his anger concerning some of the Australian spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground, who he claimed had abused his mother and his sister. He was fined 50% of his match fee for showing his middle finger to the crowd. During his next tour, in 2014-’15, he told to the press that the Australians “were calling me a spoilt brat”. He added that he liked playing against Australia “because it is very hard for them to stay calm, and I don’t mind an argument on the field, and it really excites me and brings the best out of me. So they don’t seem to be learning the lesson”.

What’s to gain?

Giving the Australians a taste of their own medicine is one thing, but what’s to gain by making allegations, veiled or otherwise, in the press when you’ve got no way to prove them? Yes, it makes for great television and newspaper columns, but what are you achieving, really, apart from perhaps the backing of your country’s media and fans? No matter how convinced Kohli is that Australia cheated, or disrespected a member of his team’s support staff, or mocked his injury, he ought to have spoken about it to one person alone, if anyone, and that is the match referee.

Virat Kohli sends Matt Renshaw off by clutching his shoulder (IANS)
Virat Kohli sends Matt Renshaw off by clutching his shoulder (IANS)

If we have learnt anything from Kohli’s actions in this series, it is that aggression does not look so good when you’re not performing well. Prior to this Australia series, Kohli has let his bat do the talking as India notched up win after win. But the Australians seem to have caught India napping. The 333-run defeat in Pune was a wake-up call.

Kohli perhaps felt the need to resort to other tactics to put Australia off, which is why we saw a completely different India from the second day of the Bengaluru Test. He perhaps felt that over-the-top sledging and washing dirty linen in the media was necessary, to compensate for his own poor form, which has yielded 46 runs in five innings this series. He perhaps felt the need to become the pantomime villain of the series, if it means getting his team over the line. Kohli’s run drought must be hurting him, but at this point, his team winning is obviously more important, even if it means he is vilified in the press.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he had said before the Ranchi Test. “I don’t start a series saying focus on me, speak about me, write about me. It’s not in my control. What’s in my control is what happens on the field. If people choose to write about me or speak about me, that’s their choice.”

That’s all fine, Virat, but if you think the media will not write about you when you yourself provide fodder to it at press conferences, you’re not fooling anyone. If this is indeed the classic Jose Mourinho tactic of deflecting attention, it seems to be working. The Daily Telegraph, an Australian newspaper that has made several baseless allegations in this series, such as this one, recently published an article that said, “Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. The Indian captain is a law unto himself with no one – not even the ICC or his own board – holding him accountable for his continual perpetuation of fake news.”

Well played, Jose...err...Virat.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.