Two or three Australian reporters are trying to tarnish Virat Kohli's reputation: Michael Clarke

India captain Virat Kohli should not be bothered by “two or three” Australian journalists who are trying to “tarnish his image”, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said. Clarke’s comments came after Australia’s Daily Telegraph in a report had compared Kohli with controversial US president Donald Trump.
“Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face,” the report said, responding to the India captain’s allegations about Australian players disrespecting the home team’s physiotherapist, Patrick Farhart.
“Comparing Virat Kohli with Donald Trump – what a load of s*** is that,” Clarke told India Today, as reported by PTI. “What Virat did, even [Australia captain Steven] Smith would have. Bear in mind, I love Kohli and the Australian public love him. I always somehow find an Australian in him the way he plays and I absolutely love how he accepts challenges. It’s just two or three reporters who are trying to tarnish him but Virat shouldn’t be bothered.”
Clarke said even Smith won’t be bothered by what Australian media is writing. “In fact, both the captains would be telling their teams to concentrate on how to win in Dharamshala,” he said. “It is more like the Ashes 2005 we played, where every Test was life and death, and the players gave it all on the field. But off the field, both teams remained friends. It is only befitting of the way this series has been played that it will be decided in the last Test.”
Clarke also did not make much of Kohli’s poor form in this series, in which he has scored 46 runs in five innings. “Virat is tough and if you’re number one, then you have got to be tough,” he said. “That’s how champions play. He may come up with a big century and win India the series in Dharamsala. Expectations from him are so high that every time he steps out to bat, people want him to score centuries.”
The toss will be a deciding factor again, Clarke said, adding that India would be in trouble if there is any moisture left on the strip. “India will be silly to leave any moisture on the Dharamshala pitch,” he said. “The pitch will be more like Ranchi or other venues in this series, but I have a feeling the captain winning the toss should win the Test. Bowlers from both the teams are so fatigued, both teams would want to bat first and allow their bowlers a bit of rest. Bat first and get 400-450 on the board.”
Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India
From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.
Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.
Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.
Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.
Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.
Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.
Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.