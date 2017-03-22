India vs Australia 2017

India v Australia: Going by the numbers, Dharamsala seems set to be a pacer's delight

Pace bowlers have taken a whopping 87 percent of all the wickets that fell during three Ranji Trophy matches at the venue last season.

Surjeet Yadav/IANS

The hills are alive. And the songs they’re singing might be music to Steve Smith’s ears.

We are in Dharamsala, folks. Beautiful rolling hills, one of the prettiest stadiums in the world. The land of the Dalai Lama. But considering the general tenor of this series so far, peace will be the last thing on Virat Kohli and Smith’s minds.

Amidst the many various sub-themes of this series, the one which has taken centre-stage (before DRS and Shoulder-Gate overtook it) has been around the 22 yards in the middle on which the action takes place.

So what will Dharamsala provide? Will it be like Ranchi was written off, called “mud rolled together”, “patchy”, “dead”, the “dodgiest deck in the series” but finally provided five days of attritrional yet exciting cricket.

No one can say how the pitch will behave. But one can make a few educated guesses. And, located up in the hills where it is much cooler, everything suggests that the Dharamsala track could provide the pacers with plenty of purchase.

This will be the first Test match held at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. But the venue hosted three Ranji Trophy matches in the last season. An analysis of the numbers in those three matches doesn’t make for the best of readings if you’re a spinner.

A total of 101 wickets fell in these three matches and 88 of these wickets were taken by the pacers. That’s a whopping 87 percent. Bengal’s Ashok Dinda took a 10-wicket match haul against Railways in a match where Karn Sharma was the only spinner to take a wicket over the four innings.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ishwar Pandey also had figures of 5/29 to his name when his team played Baroda in December at this venue. In that match, Baroda were bowled out for only 114 in the last innings after being set a target of 347.

Dharamsala has also hosted eight Twenty20 Internationals along with several Indian Premier League matches. Last year, at the World Twenty20, New Zealand defended a total of 142 against Australia at this venue mainly through the help of left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan who took 3/17 and Corey Anderson who took 2/29.

In three One-Day Internationals played at this ground since 2013, 24 of the 43 wickets have been taken by pacers with fast-medium pacer Tim Bresnan bagging figures of 4/45 in the first-ever ODI at this ground. Much more recently, Hardik Pandya surprised many by getting steep bounce and finishing with figures of 3/31 against New Zealand in the first ODI of that series in October. Unlike the Ranji Trophy numbers, the distribution is not as skewed but still favours the pacers: 56 percent to the pacers compared to 44 percent to the spinners.

The average first innings score, though, sees substantial variation between the ODI and the T20I formats. The average first innings score in three ODIs at the venues is only 249, in contrast to 166 in the T20I format. This perhaps shows that the longer the match, the better it becomes for pacers.

But then, maybe these numbers won’t mean anything. Maybe, the curator is cocking a smile at everyone. For all you know, both Kohli and Smith will go in with the extra pacer only to find that it’s a pitch which turns from the very first session. It’s been that kind of series.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.