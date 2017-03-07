COA requests Supreme Court to intervene after HPCA demands funds to conduct 4th Test in Dharamsala

In a bid to prevent any form of sabotage ahead of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Dharamsala, BCCI’s Committee of Administrators in their second status report, filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court, have listed the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s demand for funds to conduct the game as part of a list of difficulties they are facing so far, PTI reported.

According to the report, the HPCA have requested for funds to organise fourth India-Australia Test, starting March 25, despite having sums in excess Rs 65 crore in the bank account.

Incidentally ousted BCCI president Anurag Thakur was the HPCA boss when the above mentioned amount of fund was deposited in the state association’s coffers.

In its status report, the COA have mentioned all the difficulties that they have been facing so far which includes how state associations are asking for release of funds without complying with the Lodha Committee reforms, as per Supreme Court order.

“One of the intransigent state/member association is Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association which has not demonstrated with Honourable Court orders dated October 7, 2016 and October 21, 2016 but has sought funds for smooth conduct of the Test match between India and Australia scheduled to be played from March 25, 2017 onwards.

“It is relevant to note that the HPCA had an amount of Rs 6,26,92,775 (Rupees Six crore Twenty Six lakh Ninety Two thousand Seven hundred and Seventy Five) in current/savings account and deposits as on March 31, 2016, and a further amount of Rs 59,44,30,724 (Rupees Fifty Nine crore Forty Four lakh Thirty thousand Seven hundred and Twenty Four) was remitted by BCCI to HPCA between April 2016 and October 2016. This is without including an additional amount of Rs 16.73 crore that was remitted on October 1, 2016 and has been directed to be kept in term deposit subject directions of this Honourable Court,” the COA has mentioned in the status report.

To ensure there is no attempt of sabotage, the COA has requested the Apex Court to make “members of the managing committee/governing body of all the staging associations personally responsible for the smooth conduct of respective matches.”

The Court is set to hear the matter on Friday, the eve of the Test match, scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from Saturday.

Not too far behind in their demands are Saurashtra Cricket Association who have asked for funds to conduct Indian Premier League matches, despite having a sum in excess of Rs 250 crore in their bank account.

The COA status report mentions that the association’s current/savings account has a cumulative amount of over Rs 213 crore as per March 31, 2016 along with another Rs 42 crore plus deposited by October 31, 2016.

The report also mentions how joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary tried to “resist” the COA from choosing their own legal team.

“There was some resistance and interference from Amitabh Chaudhary in permitting Committee of Administrators to choose the legal team by way of contrary instructions being issued by him which were subsequently withdrawn.”