Indian football: Player ratings for the 3-2 win over Cambodia

The Blue Tigers were outplayed in the first half and parts of the second half by an opponent ranked 41 places below them.

The Indian men’s football team recorded its first win in an overseas international friendly since 2005 as they beat Cambodia 3-2 at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, with Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sandesh Jhingan scoring the goals.

The win coming five days prior to their 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Myanmar, it should give the team a lot of confidence going into the opener and some much-needed ranking points as well.

The flip side is that their performance wasn’t exactly up to scratch, as the home team ran riot in the first half, attacking the Indians at will. The Blue Tigers could very well have conceded four or five goals, had the visitors’ shooting not been wayward. It must also be kept in mind that the national team was playing a match after a gap of almost

Stephen Constantine used his full quota of six substitutes, as 17 players saw game-time and two, Anas Edathodika and Milan Singh made their international debuts after impressing in both the Indian Super League as well as the I-League.

Let’s take a look at how the players fared on a scale of 1 to 10:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 6

Captain on the day and will be disappointed to concede two goals. The Punjabi stopper with Europa League experience needs to work with his defence in cutting out errors like the one that led to the first goal. Also missed a routine catch at the end of the first half, flapping at a cross.

On the bright side, Sandhu held firm as India were outplayed in the first half hour, coming out to deny star striker Chan Vathanaka after the latter had beaten the backline. Also made a good low save to his left to keep a Vathanaka freekick out and preserve India’s lead.

Pritam Kotal – 4

His defending left a lot to be desired as he left huge spaces behind him which the opposition wingers gleefully exploited. Tried to go on the overlap and did manage to deliver a couple of crosses but the overall performance was not good enough from the right-back.

Could be suffering from a bit of complacency, considering that he is the only specialist right-back in the side. Almost scored an own goal towards the end of the first half, while defending a corner.

Arnab Mondal – 3

Looked laboured and unfit. His first half performance was very unconvincing as he partnered Anas at this level for the first time. Did not read the game at all and was partly culpable for the first goal backing off the opposition player, gifting him enough time to send a low cross in. Will be very surprising if Constantine starts with him against Myanmar.

Coming off a lengthy injury lay-off and was below par. Hooked off for Jhingan at the start of the second half.

Anas Edathodika – 5

The only member of the back four to really come out with any credit in the first half. As a debutant, nerves may have crept in but the centre-back from Kerala put in a decent shift and made some robust tackles and important clearances. Will benefit from this experience and should start the next game.

Could have done better for the second half but alongside Jhingan, showed that he should be one of the mainstays of the team in the future.

Fulganco Cardozo – 4

The Goan centre-back by trade was played on the left and he had a torrid time, much like his counterpart Kotal. Was beaten too often, way too easily and almost gave away a penalty after tripping Vathanaka. Lucky to escape as the referee was right in position but did not award a spot-kick after replays showed that there was some contact.

Rowllin Borges – 5

Had a shocker of a first half as the midfield proved incapable of stemming Cambodia’s attack and a large part of that is down to Rowllin losing the ball multiple times, unable to make simple passes and giving away fouls.

Improved immeasurably after the break as Constantine sought some stability in midfield but the big question is whether last year’s AIFF Emerging Player of the Year can combine well with..

Eugeneson Lyngdoh – 6

Immense pressure on the Bengaluru midfielder coming into this match as Eugene has been out of form in the I-League of late, and needed to put in a decent shift to drive the naysayers away.

Lost some battles in midfield but was tenacious and upped his game in the second half including a couple of dangerous set-piece deliveries as well as corners for the first and third goals. Also played a lovely through ball for Robin Singh who couldn’t apply the finishing touches. Job well done but was bizarrely substituted just as he looked menacing in the second half.

Sunil Chhetri – 6

Made some runs in the first half as he looked to drop deep to combat Cambodia’s siege of attacks. The Bengaluru skipper also got his name on the scoresheet as the rival custodian spilt a routine corner which Chhetri gleefully put away into an empty net. Seemed frustrated at times at the team’s wastefulness with the ball.

CK Vineeth – 4

Substituted as early as the 35th minute and was the scapegoat for a lacklustre first-half performance from the team as a whole. Did attempt a couple of crosses which were overhit and tried to run down the right and hook up with Kotal. Replaced by Jackichand Singh and not happy at being taken off so early.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia – 4

Taken off for Jeje Lalpekhlua after the first 45, the Bengaluru FC youngster barely saw the ball in only his second appearance for the senior team. Was largely anonymous but this was more of a learning experience for the Mizo forward which may prove invaluable in the long-run.

Robin Singh – 4

A first start after a year of injury troubles, Robin was understandably keen to impress but tonight just wasn’t his night. Missed a couple of good chances, including a one-on-one while being put through on goal by Lyngdoh. Remains a key figure for the team with his physical presence up front. Substituted for Udanta Singh on 74 minutes.

Jackichand Singh – 5 (Sub - 35)

A decent run-out at the expense of Vineeth and the Manipuri winger showed lovely feet for Jeje’s goal, going past two defenders. Didn’t do any harm to his chances of starting against Myanmar but didn’t turn the tide of the game too drastically as well.

Sandesh Jhingan – 6 (Sub - 46)

Another one of those players not enjoying a stellar domestic campaign but did well, considering the circumstances. The combination of Jhingan and Edathodika held firm and the centre-back also scored a goal to round off a decent display.

Jeje Lalpekhlua – 7 (Sub - 46)

Made the difference after coming on. Showed attacking intent after coming on and pressed from the front. Put his first chance away clinically. Got into attacking areas and may start on the 28th.

Mohammed Rafique – 5 (Sub - 63)

Brought on for Eugene, he kept things simple in the middle of the park.

Udanta Singh – N/A (Sub - 74)

Came on late for Robin Singh. Competition for places are intense but the speedy youngster could make for an impact sub this qualification campaign.

Milan Singh – N/A (Sub - 89)

Made a deserved debut with a minute to go. The most improved player across ISL 2016 and I-League 2017. One can’t help wondering whether the Manipuri would have made a difference to the first half, had he started?

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.