From new cars to old champions, here are 5 things to look forward to in Formula 1's 2017 season

Formula 1 is finally back. After a brief off-season, a winter period where the teams worked their way through the new regulations, and eight days of intensive pre-season testing, the 2017 Formula 1 season will be go-go-go at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend.

If you followed the longest Formula 1 season last year, you’ll already know how different the sport is expected to be this time. If you didn’t, this post will bring you up to pace with all the changes in the regulations, teams, drivers and what to look forward to this season.

“Change is the only constant” seems to be be true for Formula 1 this season, given the new ownership of the sport and the appointment of Ross Brawn, who seems to be making the right noises (yet), with regards to the cars, technology, teams, and their earnings. But let’s look forward to 2017, one of those few seasons in which the reigning World Champion, Nico Rosberg, won’t be around to defend his title.

The ‘new’ cars thanks to regulation changes

Formula 1 takes it rule changes very seriously, maybe that’s why they go about changing them every few years. So what’s new in 2017? Almost every part of the car apart from the 1.6 litre hybrid turbo engines! The front wings are larger and broader to help increase downforce and hence grip at the front. The rear wing, on the other hand, has become shorter and narrower to produce the opposite effect. The wing changes were made to bolster the chances for cars to overtake each other.

The 2017 regulations are known to be ‘aero heavy’ and a crucial loophole that’s already being exploited by the teams are the ‘shark fin’ engine cover and the ‘t-wing’ – both devices that could and should be banned by the FIA before the start of the first race. The newly designed cars look fast, furious and are already proving to be a handful for the drivers to master.

The cars will be also provided with extra grip with the wider and durable Pirelli tyres, that have helped improve cornering speeds and will allow the driver to stay in the attack for longer – two aspects that were missing in the previous formula. However, there are concerns already that the super-fast 2017 cars might not allow overtaking. If so, fans would be right to question whether the regulatory changes were needed in the first place.

The constructors battle for supremacy

In the past, changes in regulations have resulted in a new team dominating the sport. For 2017 and basis pre-season testing times, fans might just be lucky to witness the top three teams in the sport compete for top honours – a rare feat in recent times. While the first few races might see Mercedes dominate, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing can get stronger as the season progresses. For Formula 1’s viewership to not decline any further – it has declined for the last six years – the marquee teams fiercely competing against each other will be a very crucial factor.

An aggressive mid-field battle featuring a pink Force India

In case a single team ends up dominating, it is the mid-field that ends up spicing up the action. Williams and Force India have been at the sharper end here, often mixing it up with the big boys. However, Toro Rosso, Renault and Haas are expected to join the ranks this season. A tough fight between the mid-field teams also means that predicting finishing positions sixth or seventh place onwards poses an interesting challenge. Another noticeable change in the mid-field will be Force India’s 2017 livery which is pink in colour, thanks to a few millions paid by a sponsor.

Seemingly never-ending struggles for McLaren-Honda

If you’re a McLaren-Honda or Fernando Alonso fan, 2017 could be as good as a sit-out for you. The former World Champion team seems to have gone backwards with Honda’s new engine design and might be the team that brings up the rear in 2017. In the pre-season testing, not only did they clock the least mileage, the team couldn’t complete more than 11 laps on the trot that makes everyone including the team wonder if they’ll go the full distance in Melbourne. The hybrid turbo regulations have troubled Honda for the past two seasons and if 2017 turns out to be yet another dud, there’s already rumours that Mclaren might reunite with Mercedes. As for Fernando Alonso, he’s must be praying and hoping that Mercedes drop Bottas and hire him for 2018!

The battle of the champions

After complaints in the recent times that Formula 1 cars were “too easy to race in” the new regulations already seem to be separating the men from the boys. Williams’ newbie Lance Stroll has sent early indicators that he might be the new Pastor Maldonado – the rookies are finally feeling the difference in formula between Formula 1 and other junior formulae. The two rookies to look out for would be McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Force India’s Esteban Ocon.

All eyes will be on Valtteri Bottas, Rosberg’s replacement, and whether he will be able to challenge Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes camp. If Mercedes end up being a dominant team, Formula 1’s viewership figures might hinge on Bottas’ form and ability to beat Hamilton. After an unexpected ‘’dream’’ promotion to Mercedes, the pressure is on Bottas who has only a one-year contract with the World Champions.

However, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing’s prodigy and the winner of the most ‘Driver of the Day’ awards in 2016, and the smiling assassin Daniel Ricciardo still form the most exciting driver pairing in the paddock. Will the Red Bull Racing-Tag Heuer car allow them to compete at the front? A tense atmosphere in the Red Bull Racing garages does usually bear well for Formula 1.

Similarly, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and millions of Ferrari fans would be hoping that the team’s pre-season form reflects their true pace. If not, will we see more changes in the Ferrari camp? Could this be Raikkonen’s last season in Formula 1—or will Vettel jump ship to Mercedes in 2018?

And last but not the least, 2017 could be Lewis Hamilton’s best bet to add a fourth World Championship title to his kitty. Let’s hope the others give him a tough fight along the way, giving us all an exciting season.